Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction Update: Saranya, Sreerekha or Jaanmooni; Who Will Receive The Least Votes?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction Update Week 5: It's been almost a week since Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a massive twist with the entry of wild card contestants. To note, the popular reality show, which is hosted by Mohanlal, welcomed six wild card contestants including Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana and Sai Krishna. The entry of the wild card contestants proved to be a game changer in the show and intensified the competition.

Adding more to the twist, nine contestants were nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 this week. These included Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni. Ever since the nominations have been announced, there have been speculations about who will be leading the voting meter and who will be receiving the least votes this week.

According to Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote, Abhishek Sreekumar, who entered the show as a wildcard contestant, has managed to impress the audience in his first week itself and has received maximum votes so far followed by Jinto. It is reported that Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni have been in the danger zone. And now, as per the recent buzz, it is Jaanmooni who has received the least number of votes so far and is likely to get eliminated this week.

Earlier, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a shocking incident wherein Asi Rocky physically assaulted Sijo John during an ugly fight. While Rocky was ousted post the shocking incident, Sijo had exit the BB house owing to his injury. It was reported that Sijo had to undergo a surgery and sparked rumours about him quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, Sijo made an appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 lately and shared his health update. He asserted four screws have been installed in his mouth along with a bandage following which he is allowed to have only juice and takes a lot of time to eat the food. This isn't all. Sijo has dropped hints about returning to the popular reality show post recovery which might take two weeks. As of now, fans have been eagerly waiting for Sijo's return