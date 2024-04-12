Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction Update: Saranya, Sreerekha or Jaanmooni; Who Will Receive The Least Votes?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Eviction
Update
Week
5:
It's
been
almost
a
week
since
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
massive
twist
with
the
entry
of
wild
card
contestants.
To
note,
the
popular
reality
show,
which
is
hosted
by
Mohanlal,
welcomed
six
wild
card
contestants
including
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Abhishek
Jayadeep,
DJ
Sibin,
Pooja
Krishna,
Nandana
and
Sai
Krishna.
The
entry
of
the
wild
card
contestants
proved
to
be
a
game
changer
in
the
show
and
intensified
the
competition.
Adding
more
to
the
twist,
nine
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
this
week.
These
included
Jinto,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Sreethu,
Rishi,
Ansiba,
Norah,
Saranya,
Sreerekha
and
Jaanmooni.
Ever
since
the
nominations
have
been
announced,
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
leading
the
voting
meter
and
who
will
be
receiving
the
least
votes
this
week.
According
to
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Vote,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
who
entered
the
show
as
a
wildcard
contestant,
has
managed
to
impress
the
audience
in
his
first
week
itself
and
has
received
maximum
votes
so
far
followed
by
Jinto.
It
is
reported
that
Saranya,
Sreerekha
and
Jaanmooni
have
been
in
the
danger
zone.
And
now,
as
per
the
recent
buzz,
it
is
Jaanmooni
who
has
received
the
least
number
of
votes
so
far
and
is
likely
to
get
eliminated
this
week.
Earlier,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
has
dropped
hints
about
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
post
recovery
which
might
take
two
weeks.
As
of
now,
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
Sijo's
return
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 13:28 [IST]