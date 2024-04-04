Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction Voting Trends: Not Sreethu, THIS Contestant Gets Highest Votes In Week 4

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends Week 4: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 never fails to keep the audience intrigued and the contestants on their toes. The popular reality show, which is being hosted by Mohanlal, always has something new to offer. From the theme to the tasks, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has turned out to be a complete entertainment package. And recently, the show saw another twist in the game after it had its first open nominations.

To note, eight contestants were nominated for elimination in week 4 on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. These included Ansiba, Rishi, Norah, Sreethu, Yamuna Rani, Gabri Jose, Jasmin Jaffar and Apsara. It has been a tough fight for survival this week and the audience has been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestant from elimination.

So far there were reports about Sreethu leading the voting trends. However, the voting trends seem to have changed and it is a tough fight between Sreethu and Rishi for grabbing the maximum votes. Now as per the recent voting trends, Rishi has managed to beat Sreethu and has received the maximum votes so far. On the other hand, Ansiba, Norah and Yamuna are still struggling for votes and are in the bottom three. In fact, while Ansiba and Norah have received around 7% votes, it is Yamuna who is struggling at 3.7% and is likely to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. It will be interesting to see how the voting trends will change ahead of the weekend ka vaar and who will be evicted from the show.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a shocking incident wherein Asi Rocky physically assaulted Sijo John during an ugly fight. While Rocky was ousted post the shocking incident, Sijo had exit the BB house owing to his injury. It was reported that Sijo had to undergo a surgery and sparked rumours about him quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, Sijo made an appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 lately and shared his health update. He asserted four screws have been installed in his mouth along with a bandage following which he is allowed to have only juice and takes a lot of time to eat the food. This isn't all. Sijo has dropped hints about returning to the popular reality show post recovery which might take two weeks.