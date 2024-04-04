Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction Voting Trends: Not Sreethu, THIS Contestant Gets Highest Votes In Week 4

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Trends
Week
4:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
never
fails
to
keep
the
audience
intrigued
and
the
contestants
on
their
toes.
The
popular
reality
show,
which
is
being
hosted
by
Mohanlal,
always
has
something
new
to
offer.
From
the
theme
to
the
tasks,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
turned
out
to
be
a
complete
entertainment
package.
And
recently,
the
show
saw
another
twist
in
the
game
after
it
had
its
first
open
nominations.
To
note,
eight
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination
in
week
4
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
These
included
Ansiba,
Rishi,
Norah,
Sreethu,
Yamuna
Rani,
Gabri
Jose,
Jasmin
Jaffar
and
Apsara.
It
has
been
a
tough
fight
for
survival
this
week
and
the
audience
has
been
voting
in
large
numbers
to
save
their
favourite
contestant
from
elimination.
So
far
there
were
reports
about
Sreethu
leading
the
voting
trends.
However,
the
voting
trends
seem
to
have
changed
and
it
is
a
tough
fight
between
Sreethu
and
Rishi
for
grabbing
the
maximum
votes.
Now
as
per
the
recent
voting
trends,
Rishi
has
managed
to
beat
Sreethu
and
has
received
the
maximum
votes
so
far.
On
the
other
hand,
Ansiba,
Norah
and
Yamuna
are
still
struggling
for
votes
and
are
in
the
bottom
three.
In
fact,
while
Ansiba
and
Norah
have
received
around
7%
votes,
it
is
Yamuna
who
is
struggling
at
3.7%
and
is
likely
to
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
the
voting
trends
will
change
ahead
of
the
weekend
ka
vaar
and
who
will
be
evicted
from
the
show.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
has
dropped
hints
about
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
post
recovery
which
might
take
two
weeks.
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 13:22 [IST]