Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 First Week Elimination (Eviction) Prediction: Either Suresh Or Ansiba Hassan Will Exit

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 First Week Elimination Prediction: The new and exciting season of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 began a week ago on March 10 with as many as 19 contestants including two commoners. This season brought together celebrities from all entertainment industries of Malayalam.

This season shifted back to EVP Film City in Chennai where the elaborate sets have been erected for the reality show. The fourth and fifth seasons were shot at the Film City grounds in Mumbai.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Week 1 Nominated Contestants

Each week, all the housemates are supposed to take two names and give reasons for nominating them for the eviction process. In the first week, as many as eight contestants received nominations. Saranya Anand, Sijo John, Jinto, Norah Muskaan, Ratheesh Kumar, Suresh Menon, Asi Rocky, and Ansiba Hassan are the candidates nominated for eviction during the season's first week.

One Among Suresh & Ansiba Hassan To Get Evicted?

In the voting meters, Sijo, Jinto, and Ratheesh are leading with more votes than the other five contestants who got nominated. While Saranya got only about 600 votes, Ansiba Hassan got close to 1000 votes. But, Suresh, who secured only 570 votes (by the time of this report), along with Ansiba are rumoured to be in the last two positions. These calculations as well as the buzz around eviction hint that either Suresh or Ansiba might leave the Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 house.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6

Season 6 of Bigg Boss Malayalam is different from the previous seasons and there are four different rooms- Fire room, Black and White room, Cards room, and Vintage Room. Each of these rooms was designed with special attention and a distinctive design and colour concept. Depending on the tasks and performances, or the privileges, the Bigg Boss will ask the contestants to make use of these amenities or to sacrifice them accordingly.

The episodes of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 are available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar apart from the Asianet channel where it goes on air from 9 PM on weekends and 9.30 PM on weekdays.