Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 First Week Elimination (Eviction) Prediction: Either Suresh Or Ansiba Hassan Will Exit

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
First
Week
Elimination
Prediction:
The
new
and
exciting
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
began
a
week
ago
on
March
10
with
as
many
as
19
contestants
including
two
commoners.
This
season
brought
together
celebrities
from
all
entertainment
industries
of
Malayalam.
This
season
shifted
back
to
EVP
Film
City
in
Chennai
where
the
elaborate
sets
have
been
erected
for
the
reality
show.
The
fourth
and
fifth
seasons
were
shot
at
the
Film
City
grounds
in
Mumbai.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Week
1
Nominated
Contestants
Each
week,
all
the
housemates
are
supposed
to
take
two
names
and
give
reasons
for
nominating
them
for
the
eviction
process.
In
the
first
week,
as
many
as
eight
contestants
received
nominations.
Saranya
Anand,
Sijo
John,
Jinto,
Norah
Muskaan,
Ratheesh
Kumar,
Suresh
Menon,
Asi
Rocky,
and
Ansiba
Hassan
are
the
candidates
nominated
for
eviction
during
the
season's
first
week.
One
Among
Suresh
&
Ansiba
Hassan
To
Get
Evicted?
In
the
voting
meters,
Sijo,
Jinto,
and
Ratheesh
are
leading
with
more
votes
than
the
other
five
contestants
who
got
nominated.
While
Saranya
got
only
about
600
votes,
Ansiba
Hassan
got
close
to
1000
votes.
But,
Suresh,
who
secured
only
570
votes
(by
the
time
of
this
report),
along
with
Ansiba
are
rumoured
to
be
in
the
last
two
positions.
These
calculations
as
well
as
the
buzz
around
eviction
hint
that
either
Suresh
or
Ansiba
might
leave
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
house.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Season
6
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
is
different
from
the
previous
seasons
and
there
are
four
different
rooms-
Fire
room,
Black
and
White
room,
Cards
room,
and
Vintage
Room.
Each
of
these
rooms
was
designed
with
special
attention
and
a
distinctive
design
and
colour
concept.
Depending
on
the
tasks
and
performances,
or
the
privileges,
the
Bigg
Boss
will
ask
the
contestants
to
make
use
of
these
amenities
or
to
sacrifice
them
accordingly.
The
episodes
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
are
available
to
stream
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
apart
from
the
Asianet
channel
where
it
goes
on
air
from
9
PM
on
weekends
and
9.30
PM
on
weekdays.
Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 14:09 [IST]