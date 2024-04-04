Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Here’s How Much Mohanlal Is Charging For Hosting The Popular Reality Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Mohanlal Fees: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been one of the most talked about reality shows on television. And while the five seasons have been a massive hit among the audience, the fans were eagerly waiting for the new season. After creating immense buzz in the town, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 was finally launched in March and the popular reality show came with an interesting ensemble of cast, new theme and interesting tasks.

Interestingly, just like the previous seasons, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is also hosted by superstar Mohanlal and his swag has already been winning buzz. But did you know that Mohanlal has been charging a massive amount for hosting the new season of popular reality show? Yes! According to media reports, Mohanlal had charged Rs 12 crores in the first seasons and the fees continued to increase with the following seasons.

According to a report published in Malayalam Indian Express, Mohanlal is charging the same fees as he charged for the previous season. It is reported that the superstar is charging Rs 70 lakhs per episode for hosting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a massive twist this week as the show saw its first open nomination. To note, eight contestants were nominated for elimination this week including Apsara, Ansiba, Yamuna Rani, Jasmin Jaffar, Gabri Jose, Rishi, Sreethi, Norah and Saranya. While it is a tough fight to survive, Rishi has been leading with maximum votes in his favour so far. On the other hand, Ansiba, Norah and Yamuna are currently in the bottom three and are struggling for votes at the moment. It will be interesting to see who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 this week.