Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Here’s How Much Mohanlal Is Charging For Hosting The Popular Reality Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Mohanlal
Fees:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
reality
shows
on
television.
And
while
the
five
seasons
have
been
a
massive
hit
among
the
audience,
the
fans
were
eagerly
waiting
for
the
new
season.
After
creating
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
was
finally
launched
in
March
and
the
popular
reality
show
came
with
an
interesting
ensemble
of
cast,
new
theme
and
interesting
tasks.
Interestingly,
just
like
the
previous
seasons,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
also
hosted
by
superstar
Mohanlal
and
his
swag
has
already
been
winning
buzz.
But
did
you
know
that
Mohanlal
has
been
charging
a
massive
amount
for
hosting
the
new
season
of
popular
reality
show?
Yes!
According
to
media
reports,
Mohanlal
had
charged
Rs
12
crores
in
the
first
seasons
and
the
fees
continued
to
increase
with
the
following
seasons.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Malayalam
Indian
Express,
Mohanlal
is
charging
the
same
fees
as
he
charged
for
the
previous
season.
It
is
reported
that
the
superstar
is
charging
Rs
70
lakhs
per
episode
for
hosting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
no
official
announcement
has
been
made
in
this
regard
so
far.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
massive
twist
this
week
as
the
show
saw
its
first
open
nomination.
To
note,
eight
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
including
Apsara,
Ansiba,
Yamuna
Rani,
Jasmin
Jaffar,
Gabri
Jose,
Rishi,
Sreethi,
Norah
and
Saranya.
While
it
is
a
tough
fight
to
survive,
Rishi
has
been
leading
with
maximum
votes
in
his
favour
so
far.
On
the
other
hand,
Ansiba,
Norah
and
Yamuna
are
currently
in
the
bottom
three
and
are
struggling
for
votes
at
the
moment.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
this
week.
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 17:03 [IST]