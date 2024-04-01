Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Nomination: Gabri, Jasmin & Others Nominated For Elimination In Week 4

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Nomination
Week
4:
Mohanlal's
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced.
The
new
season
of
the
popular
reality
show
has
come
up
with
a
new
theme
and
an
interesting
ensemble
of
contestants
and
each
episode
is
coming
up
with
a
new
twist
in
the
game.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
an
interesting
weekend
ka
vaar
episode
lately
wherein
host
Mohanlal
gave
a
much
need
reality
check
to
the
contestants.
To
note,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
no
elimination
during
the
third
week.
And
as
the
show
has
ventured
into
the
fourth
week,
there
have
been
speculations
about
the
upcoming
nominations,
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
on
the
show
this
week.
It
was
an
open
elimination
this
week
wherein
the
contestants
shared
their
nominations
in
front
of
other
contestants.
This
week
Jasmin
Jaffar,
Gabri
Jose,
Yamuna
Rani,
Rishi,
Ansiba,
Sreethu,
Norah,
Saranya,
Sreerekha
have
reportedly
been
nominated
during
the
open
nominations
for
elimination.
Interestingly,
the
nomination
witnessed
an
interesting
twist
wherein
Bigg
Boss
gave
the
power
team,
featuring
Arjun,
Jinto
and
Reshmin,
the
authority
to
nominate
a
contestant
and
they
nominated
Apsara
for
the
same.
Needless
to
say,
the
nominations
have
turned
out
to
be
a
game
changer
especially
because
Jasmin
was
the
most
nominated
contestant
on
the
show
followed
by
Gabri
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
has
dropped
hints
about
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
post
recovery
which
might
take
two
weeks.
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 14:55 [IST]