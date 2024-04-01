Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Not Jasmin, Arjun or Ansiba, THIS Is The Highest Paid Contestant On Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Highest
Paid
Contestant:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
which
superstar
Mohanlal
is
hosting,
has
been
a
complete
entertainment
package
that
has
kept
the
audience
intrigued
from
the
first
day.
From
theme
to
contestants
and
even
the
tasks,
everything
about
the
popular
reality
show
has
managed
to
grab
the
eyeballs.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
home
to
19
contestants
and
each
one
of
them
has
brought
a
new
flavour
to
the
show.
As
every
contestant
is
making
sure
to
put
their
best
foot
forward
in
the
game,
there
have
been
speculations
about
the
highest
paid
contestants
on
the
show.
To
note,
several
names
have
been
doing
the
rounds
about
the
highest
paid
contestants
including
Ansiba,
Jasmin
or
Arjun.
However,
as
per
a
report
shared
by
Big
Boss
Mallu,
Yamuna
Rani
is
the
highest
paid
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
It
is
reported
that
Yamuna
Rani
is
charging
Rs
55
thousand
per
week
for
their
participation
in
the
show.
She
is
Ansiba,
Sreethu
and
Apsara
who
are
charging
Rs
45
thousand
per
week.
Interestingly,
Yamuna
Rani
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
lately
has
she
has
been
nominated
for
two
weeks
consecutively.
As
per
the
recent
update,
Yamuna
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
along
with
Jasmin
Jaffar,
Gabri
Jose,
Rishi,
Ansiba,
Sreethu,
Norah,
Saranya
and
Sreerekha.
While
she
was
least
voted
contestant
last
week,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
she
will
manage
to
escape
the
eliminations
this
week.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
has
dropped
hints
about
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
post
recovery
which
might
take
two
weeks.
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 17:10 [IST]