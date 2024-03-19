Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Here’s What Ratheesh Kumar Got After Getting ELIMINATED In Week 1

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Ratheesh Fees: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, which is hosted by Mohanlal, has been the talk of the town ever since it went on air. The popular reality show came with a lot of surprises for the audience and the contestants. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed its first elimination of the season lately which has turned out to be a true game changer. To note, Rahteesh Kumar became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

For the uninitiated, Ratheesh was nominated with Saranya Anand, Sijo John, Norah Muskaan, Jinto, Ansiba Hassa, Suresh Menon and Asi Rocky and his elimination has left everyone in shock. After all, he was one of the most talked about and popular contestants of the show. It is reported that he was evicted over behavioural issues and for treating women unfairly.

Ratheesh Kumar Fees

As Ratheesh has been evicted from the show, there have been speculations about how much he earned for his stint on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. According to a report by Mallu BigBoss, Ratheesh charged around 35 thousand per week for his stint on the popular reality show. And while he was evicted after the first week, Ratheesh reportedly earned Rs 35 thousand only for his stay in the BB house.

Meanwhile, reacting to his elimination from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, Ratheesh stated, "I should have been more careful with my words. I've learned that one must exercise caution with their language. In just a week, I've gained valuable insights". He further stated, "So sorry everyone. I am not usually an irritating character. My game plan failed". To note, Ratheesh's elimination has left everyone brimming with an opinion and many have even termed it as unfair.