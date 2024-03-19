Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Here’s What Ratheesh Kumar Got After Getting ELIMINATED In Week 1

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Ratheesh
Fees:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
which
is
hosted
by
Mohanlal,
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
went
on
air.
The
popular
reality
show
came
with
a
lot
of
surprises
for
the
audience
and
the
contestants.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
its
first
elimination
of
the
season
lately
which
has
turned
out
to
be
a
true
game
changer.
To
note,
Rahteesh
Kumar
became
the
first
contestant
to
be
eliminated
from
the
show.
For
the
uninitiated,
Ratheesh
was
nominated
with
Saranya
Anand,
Sijo
John,
Norah
Muskaan,
Jinto,
Ansiba
Hassa,
Suresh
Menon
and
Asi
Rocky
and
his
elimination
has
left
everyone
in
shock.
After
all,
he
was
one
of
the
most
talked
about
and
popular
contestants
of
the
show.
It
is
reported
that
he
was
evicted
over
behavioural
issues
and
for
treating
women
unfairly.
Ratheesh
Kumar
Fees
As
Ratheesh
has
been
evicted
from
the
show,
there
have
been
speculations
about
how
much
he
earned
for
his
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
According
to
a
report
by
Mallu
BigBoss,
Ratheesh
charged
around
35
thousand
per
week
for
his
stint
on
the
popular
reality
show.
And
while
he
was
evicted
after
the
first
week,
Ratheesh
reportedly
earned
Rs
35
thousand
only
for
his
stay
in
the
BB
house.
Meanwhile,
reacting
to
his
elimination
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
Ratheesh
stated,
"I
should
have
been
more
careful
with
my
words.
I've
learned
that
one
must
exercise
caution
with
their
language.
In
just
a
week,
I've
gained
valuable
insights".
He
further
stated,
"So
sorry
everyone.
I
am
not
usually
an
irritating
character.
My
game
plan
failed".
To
note,
Ratheesh's
elimination
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion
and
many
have
even
termed
it
as
unfair.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 9:11 [IST]