Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Saranya, Sijo, Norah & More NOMINATED; Here’s How To Vote For Your Favourite Contestant

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
which
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
reality
shows
in
Malayalam
industry,
witnessed
a
grand
premiere
on
March
10.
The
new
season
of
the
popular
reality
show
has
been
hosted
by
Mohanlal
and
has
become
home
to
19
contestants
including
two
commoners.
And
after
the
grand
premiere,
the
first
day
of
the
show
witnessed
the
first
nomination
of
the
season
which
brought
a
new
twist
in
the
game.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
First
Nomination
Interestingly,
the
first
nomination
took
place
by
every
contestant
nominating
two
contestants
individually
in
the
confession
room
giving
their
specific
reasons.
To
note,
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
the
first
elimination
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
As
of
now,
Saranya
Anand,
Sijo
John,
Norah
Muskaan,
Jinto,
Ratheesh
Kumar,
Ansiba
Hassa,
Suresh
Menon
and
Asi
Rocky
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
How
To
Vote
For
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
As
the
nominations
have
grabbed
the
eyeballs,
fans
have
been
wondering
how
to
vote
for
their
favourite
contestants
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Well,
to
vote
for
the
nominated
contestants,
go
to
you
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
app
and
search
for
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
in
the
search
bar.
Once
you
click
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
you
will
see
the
'vote'
option
above
the
episodes
wherein
you
will
see
all
the
nominated
contestants
name
appearing
on
your
screen.
Click
on
the
contestant
you
want
to
save
and
then
submit
your
vote.
To
note,
the
voting
lines
will
be
closed
tonight
and
the
elimination
results
will
be
announced
soon.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
come
up
with
several
surprises
for
the
audience
and
the
contestants
this
time.
In
fact,
the
BB
house
has
also
been
categorised
into
four
different
rooms.
While
Fire
Room
will
have
a
minimalist
design,
the
Black
&
White
room
will
have
a
monochromatic
elegance.
The
Cards
Room
will
be
exuding
a
mystifying
vibe
and
will
be
having
a
larger
than
life
playing
cards
on
the
walls.
On
the
other
hand,
Vintage
Room
is
a
luxurious
treat
with
velvet
paneled
beds,
a
cozy
fireplace
and
other
amenities
Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 9:13 [IST]