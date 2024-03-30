Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Sijo John Not To Quit BB; Here’s When He Will Make A Comeback On Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
all
about
interesting
twists
and
turns
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
After
a
double
elimination
during
the
last
weekend
wherein
Nishana
and
Suresh
Menon
were
evicted,
the
popular
realit
show
witnessed
another
major
twist
in
the
game
wherein
two
contestants
also
left
the
show.
We
are
talking
about
Asi
Rocky
and
Sijo
John.
To
note,
Rocky
was
ousted
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
for
violating
rules
of
the
popular
reality
show
after
his
physically
assaulted
Sijo.
It
so
happened
that
Rocky
had
allegedly
punched
Sijo
during
an
ugly
argument.
While
Rocky
was
evicted
soon
after
the
fight,
Sijo
had
leave
the
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
for
the
same.
Ever
since
then
there
have
been
reports
about
Sijo
John
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
While
this
got
the
fans
worried,
as
per
a
recent
update,
Sijo
is
not
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
According
to
a
report
published
in
OTT
Play,
Sijo
John
will
be
back
on
the
show
soon.
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
Sijo
John
will
be
making
a
comeback
on
the
show
soon
after
his
medical
treatment
on
the
show.
Earlier,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
3
winner
Mani
Kuttan
had
also
made
a
comeback
after
small
break.
Meanwhile,
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
in
the
third
week
including
Norah
Muskaan,
Ansiba,
Sreerekha,
Janmooni,
Yamuna
Rani,
Jasmine
Jaffar,
Gabri
Jose
and
Arjun.
While
fans
have
been
voting
in
large
numbers,
there
are
reports
about
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
not
having
any
elimination
this
week.
Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 17:48 [IST]