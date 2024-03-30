Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Sijo John Not To Quit BB; Here’s When He Will Make A Comeback On Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been all about interesting twists and turns and there are no second thoughts about it. After a double elimination during the last weekend wherein Nishana and Suresh Menon were evicted, the popular realit show witnessed another major twist in the game wherein two contestants also left the show.

We are talking about Asi Rocky and Sijo John. To note, Rocky was ousted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 for violating rules of the popular reality show after his physically assaulted Sijo. It so happened that Rocky had allegedly punched Sijo during an ugly argument. While Rocky was evicted soon after the fight, Sijo had leave the house owing to his injury. It was reported that Sijo had to undergo a surgery for the same.

Ever since then there have been reports about Sijo John quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. While this got the fans worried, as per a recent update, Sijo is not quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. According to a report published in OTT Play, Sijo John will be back on the show soon. Yes! You read it right. Sijo John will be making a comeback on the show soon after his medical treatment on the show. Earlier, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 winner Mani Kuttan had also made a comeback after small break.

Meanwhile, eight contestants have been nominated for elimination in the third week including Norah Muskaan, Ansiba, Sreerekha, Janmooni, Yamuna Rani, Jasmine Jaffar, Gabri Jose and Arjun. While fans have been voting in large numbers, there are reports about Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 not having any elimination this week.