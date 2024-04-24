Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Sijo John’s Fees Per Week For Mohanlal’s Show Is Enough To Plan A Dubai Trip

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Sijo
John
Fees
Revealed:
Mohanlal's
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
synonymous
with
twists,
tiffs
and
controversies.
From
the
contestants
list
to
wild
card
entries,
themes
and
even
tasks,
this
new
season
of
the
popular
reality
show
has
been
a
complete
entertainment
package
which
has
something
new
to
offer
in
every
episode.
And
while
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
in
the
seventh
week
now,
it
is
up
for
another
surprise.
We
are
talking
about
Sijo
John's
comeback
in
the
house.
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
Sijo,
who
had
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house
owing
to
a
medical
emergency,
will
be
seen
making
his
way
into
the
house
tonight.
The
promo
of
Sijo's
entry
has
left
the
fans
excited
and
it
will
surely
be
a
game
changer
on
the
show.
Needless
to
say,
Sijo
is
expected
to
bring
a
new
flavour
to
the
game.
As
everyone
is
looking
forward
to
Sijo's
entry,
did
you
know
he
is
charging
a
hefty
amount
per
week
for
his
participation
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
which
can
sponsor
a
Dubai
trip?
According
to
a
report
of
Big
Boss
Mallu,
Sijo
is
charging
Rs
35
thousand
per
week
for
his
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Now
that
is
certainly
a
big
amount.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sijo
had
left
the
house
after
he
was
hit
by
ASI
Rocky
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
from
the
show
post
the
tiff,
Sijo
suffered
an
injury
in
the
tooth
and
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
for
the
same.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
making
headlines
this
week
as
12
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
in
week
7.
This
includes
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Arjun,
Jinto,
Sibin,
Jasmin,
Apsara,
Norah,
Sai
Krishna,
Resmin,
Ansiba,
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Nandana.
Who
do
you
think
will
get
eliminated
this
week?
Let
us
know
in
the
comment
section
below.
