Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Sijo John Shares His Health Update; Here’s When He Will Re-Enter BB House

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Sijo
John
Health
Update:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
one
of
the
most
talked
about
popular
reality
shows
on
Indian
television
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
Hosted
by
Mohanlal,
the
reality
show
has
been
witnessing
some
high
voltage
drama
so
far
and
it
has
managed
to
keep
the
audience
hooked
since
the
first
day.
And
now,
as
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
completing
its
third
week,
it
saw
a
major
twist.
As
Mohanlal
graced
the
show
during
the
weekend
ka
vaar,
he
was
seen
expressing
his
disappointment
about
Asi
Rocky
and
Sijo
John's
fight
and
the
contestants
for
being
inconsiderate
about
Sijo
John's
health.
For
the
uninitiated,
after
Rocky
and
Sijo's
fight,
the
latter
had
to
step
out
of
the
BB
house
owing
to
medical
issue.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
after
Rocky
had
punched
him.
Now
as
per
the
recent
update,
Sijo
was
seen
gracing
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
appeared
in
a
clean
shaven
look
and
revealed
that
his
surgery
went
well.
Sijo
asserted
that
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food
Furthermore,
there
have
been
speculations
about
Sijo's
exit
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
he
has
dropped
hints
about
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
post
recovery
which
might
take
two
weeks.
Meanwhile,
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
in
the
third
week
including
Norah
Muskaan,
Ansiba,
Sreerekha,
Janmooni,
Yamuna
Rani,
Jasmine
Jaffar,
Gabri
Jose
and
Arjun.
While
fans
have
been
voting
in
large
numbers
and
Arjun
leading
the
voting
meter,
there
are
reports
about
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
not
having
any
elimination
this
week
owing
to
Asi
Rocky
and
Sijo
John's
exit.
Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 13:57 [IST]