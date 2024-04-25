Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Update: Sibin & Pooja Krishna Not To Return To Mohanlal’s Show? Here’s What We Know

DJ
Sibin
&
Pooja
Krishna
Quit
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
synonymous
with
the
most
unexpected
twists
and
turns
which
often
keep
the
audience
on
the
edge
of
their
seats.
The
popular
reality
show,
which
started
with
an
interesting
ensemble
of
contestants,
saw
an
interesting
twist
early
this
month
with
the
entry
of
six
wild
card
contestants.
While
the
wild
card
contestants
were
expected
to
bring
a
new
flavour,
much
to
everyone's
surprise
some
of
the
contestants
left
the
show
within
a
few
days.
We
are
talking
about
Pooja
Krishna
and
DJ
Sibin.
While
Pooja
had
left
the
show
owing
to
her
back
issues,
Sibin
urged
to
walk
out
owing
to
his
mental
condition
after
he
was
lashed
out
for
misbehaving
with
Jasmin.
Interestingly,
there
have
been
speculations
about
Sibin
and
Pooja's
return
to
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
and
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
them
to
show
their
magic
in
the
BB
house.
And
now,
we
have
an
update
about
Sibin
and
Pooja's
return
to
Mohanlal's
show.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Malayalam
OneIndia,
former
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
5
contestant
Nadira
Mehrin
has
revealed
that
Sibin
and
Pooja
will
not
be
returning
to
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
now.
Reportedly,
both
the
contestants
have
already
left
for
Kerala
and
are
expected
to
reach
by
EOD
today.
Well,
while
an
official
announcement
in
this
regard
is
yet
to
be
made,
if
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
it
will
indeed
be
a
major
disappointment
for
the
fans.
Meanwhile,
Sibin
had
also
made
the
headlines
as
he
was
among
the
12
contestants
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
Apart
from
him,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Arjun,
Jinto,
Jasmin,
Apsara,
Norah,
Sai
Krishna,
Resmin,
Ansiba,
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Nandana
have
been
nominated
this
week.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
among
the
nominated
contestants
will
be
walking
out
of
the
show
during
the
weekend.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 13:35 [IST]