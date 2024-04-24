Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Sijo John Or DJ Sibin; THIS Contestant To Make A Comeback Tonight On Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Update: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 never fails to surprise the audience with its most unexpected twists. The popular reality show, which is hosted by Mohanlal, has turned out to be a complete entertainment package. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw a major twist lately with the entry of six wildcard contestants. However, in another game changing twist, Sibin had reportedly left the house.

Reportedly, this happened after Sibin allegedly misbehaved with Jasmin and was also accused of manipulating other contestants. While the renowned DJ suffered a mental breakdown, he was given the required help in the house. However, with his mental condition getting worse, Sibin allegedly requested to leave the house and was taken out of the Bigg Boss house.

While there have been speculations about his return inside the Bigg Boss house, a former contestant will be making his way inside the house. Is it DJ Sibin? Well no. Instead, it is Sijo John who had left the house for a medical reason a couple of weeks ago. For the uninitiated, Sijo had got injured in an ugly fight with Asi Rocky during which the latter had punched him.

As a result, Sijo suffered an injury in his teeth and had to leave the house for a surgery. And now, as per a recent promo, Sijo will be returning to the game tonight and his comeback will certainly change the equations in the house. On the other hand, speculations are rife about Sibin making a comeback with Sijo. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is making headlines this week as 12 contestants have been nominated for elimination in week 7. This includes Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun, Jinto, Sibin, Jasmin, Apsara, Norah, Sai Krishna, Resmin, Ansiba, Abhishek Jayadeep and Nandana. Who do you think will get eliminated this week? Let us know in the comment section below.