Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Sijo John Or DJ Sibin; THIS Contestant To Make A Comeback Tonight On Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Update:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
never
fails
to
surprise
the
audience
with
its
most
unexpected
twists.
The
popular
reality
show,
which
is
hosted
by
Mohanlal,
has
turned
out
to
be
a
complete
entertainment
package.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
a
major
twist
lately
with
the
entry
of
six
wildcard
contestants.
However,
in
another
game
changing
twist,
Sibin
had
reportedly
left
the
house.
Reportedly,
this
happened
after
Sibin
allegedly
misbehaved
with
Jasmin
and
was
also
accused
of
manipulating
other
contestants.
While
the
renowned
DJ
suffered
a
mental
breakdown,
he
was
given
the
required
help
in
the
house.
However,
with
his
mental
condition
getting
worse,
Sibin
allegedly
requested
to
leave
the
house
and
was
taken
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
While
there
have
been
speculations
about
his
return
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
a
former
contestant
will
be
making
his
way
inside
the
house.
Is
it
DJ
Sibin?
Well
no.
Instead,
it
is
Sijo
John
who
had
left
the
house
for
a
medical
reason
a
couple
of
weeks
ago.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sijo
had
got
injured
in
an
ugly
fight
with
Asi
Rocky
during
which
the
latter
had
punched
him.
As
a
result,
Sijo
suffered
an
injury
in
his
teeth
and
had
to
leave
the
house
for
a
surgery.
And
now,
as
per
a
recent
promo,
Sijo
will
be
returning
to
the
game
tonight
and
his
comeback
will
certainly
change
the
equations
in
the
house.
On
the
other
hand,
speculations
are
rife
about
Sibin
making
a
comeback
with
Sijo.
However,
no
official
announcement
has
been
made
in
this
regard
so
far.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
making
headlines
this
week
as
12
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
in
week
7.
This
includes
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Arjun,
Jinto,
Sibin,
Jasmin,
Apsara,
Norah,
Sai
Krishna,
Resmin,
Ansiba,
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Nandana.
Who
do
you
think
will
get
eliminated
this
week?
Let
us
know
in
the
comment
section
below.