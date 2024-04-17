Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Result: Not Abhishek; THIS Contestant Leads With Highest Votes On Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Week 6: Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 never misses out on a chance to intrigue the audience since the first day. The popular reality show became a home to 19 contestants and while it had its set of elimination, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw the entry of six wild contestants during the 5th week and their entry has certainly changed the game in the house.

Needless to say, the game is getting intense and the competition to survive is getting difficult. Amid this, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 made heads turn after there were no elimination during the recent weekend ka vaar with Mohanlal. However, the superstar did introduce a game changing twist which got the contestants on the toes. As per the host, the previous week's nominations will continue for the week. As per the host's instructions, 9 contestants are nominated for elimination including Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni.

While Abhishek was leading with the maximum votes, the situation is a little different this week. This time, Jinto has managed to beat Abhishek and is leading with maximum votes from the audience. It is evident that he will be declared safe from elimination. Interestingly, Jinto has also become the captain of the house and is impressing the audience with his game.

Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been witnessing several ugly fights, the popular reality show has got on radar of the High court. It is reported that a division bench comprising Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and MA Abdul Hakhim has issued directive stating that the show has violated the broadcasting regulations and advisories set by the government especially with the physical fights on the show.

For the uninitiated, Sijo John and ASI Rocky got into an ugly fight wherein the latter had punched Sijo. The court observed that the "matter raises a serious concern" and directed the Union Government represented by the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to immediately address the violations of advisories if necessary by instructing the party respondents to "desist from telecasting such shows in the electronic media".