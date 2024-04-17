Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Result: Not Abhishek; THIS Contestant Leads With Highest Votes On Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Results
Week
6:
Mohanlal's
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
never
misses
out
on
a
chance
to
intrigue
the
audience
since
the
first
day.
The
popular
reality
show
became
a
home
to
19
contestants
and
while
it
had
its
set
of
elimination,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
the
entry
of
six
wild
contestants
during
the
5th
week
and
their
entry
has
certainly
changed
the
game
in
the
house.
Needless
to
say,
the
game
is
getting
intense
and
the
competition
to
survive
is
getting
difficult.
Amid
this,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
made
heads
turn
after
there
were
no
elimination
during
the
recent
weekend
ka
vaar
with
Mohanlal.
However,
the
superstar
did
introduce
a
game
changing
twist
which
got
the
contestants
on
the
toes.
As
per
the
host,
the
previous
week's
nominations
will
continue
for
the
week.
As
per
the
host's
instructions,
9
contestants
are
nominated
for
elimination
including
Jinto,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Sreethu,
Rishi,
Ansiba,
Norah,
Saranya,
Sreerekha
and
Jaanmooni.
While
Abhishek
was
leading
with
the
maximum
votes,
the
situation
is
a
little
different
this
week.
This
time,
Jinto
has
managed
to
beat
Abhishek
and
is
leading
with
maximum
votes
from
the
audience.
It
is
evident
that
he
will
be
declared
safe
from
elimination.
Interestingly,
Jinto
has
also
become
the
captain
of
the
house
and
is
impressing
the
audience
with
his
game.
Meanwhile,
as
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
witnessing
several
ugly
fights,
the
popular
reality
show
has
got
on
radar
of
the
High
court.
It
is
reported
that
a
division
bench
comprising
Justices
A
Muhamed
Mustaque
and
MA
Abdul
Hakhim
has
issued
directive
stating
that
the
show
has
violated
the
broadcasting
regulations
and
advisories
set
by
the
government
especially
with
the
physical
fights
on
the
show.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sijo
John
and
ASI
Rocky
got
into
an
ugly
fight
wherein
the
latter
had
punched
Sijo.
The
court
observed
that
the
"matter
raises
a
serious
concern" and
directed
the
Union
Government
represented
by
the
Secretary
of
the
Ministry
of
Information
and
Broadcasting
to
immediately
address
the
violations
of
advisories
if
necessary
by
instructing
the
party
respondents
to
"desist
from
telecasting
such
shows
in
the
electronic
media".
Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 9:42 [IST]