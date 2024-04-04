Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Ansiba, Norah, Gabri or Yamuna; Who Will Be In Bottom 2 In Week 4?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction Update: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been all about the most unexpected twists and surprises for the audiences and contestants. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, the popular reality show is in the fourth week now and saw a massive twist lately with the nominations. Yes! You read it right. Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw its first open nomination this week which changed the equations in the house.

To note, eight contestants were nominated for elimination including Ansiba, Rishi, Norah, Sreethu, Yamuna Rani, Gabri Jose, Jasmin Jaffar and Apsara. It is worth a mention that Apsara was directly nominated for elimination by the power team including Jinto, Reshmin and Arjun. Ever since the nominations have been announced there have been speculations about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 this week.

So far, Rishi has been leading with maximum votes in his favour. On the other hand, Ansiba, Yamuna, Norah and Gabri have been in the danger zone and are struggling with low number of votes. In fact, Norah and Yamuna are currently in the bottom two and there are reports about Yamuna getting eliminated this week. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a shocking incident wherein Asi Rocky physically assaulted Sijo John during an ugly fight. While Rocky was ousted post the shocking incident, Sijo had exit the BB house owing to his injury. It was reported that Sijo had to undergo a surgery and sparked rumours about him quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, Sijo made an appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 lately and shared his health update. He asserted four screws have been installed in his mouth along with a bandage following which he is allowed to have only juice and takes a lot of time to eat the food. This isn't all. Sijo has dropped hints about returning to the popular reality show post recovery which might take two weeks.