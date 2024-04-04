Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Ansiba, Norah, Gabri or Yamuna; Who Will Be In Bottom 2 In Week 4?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Eviction
Update:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
all
about
the
most
unexpected
twists
and
surprises
for
the
audiences
and
contestants.
Hosted
by
superstar
Mohanlal,
the
popular
reality
show
is
in
the
fourth
week
now
and
saw
a
massive
twist
lately
with
the
nominations.
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
its
first
open
nomination
this
week
which
changed
the
equations
in
the
house.
To
note,
eight
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination
including
Ansiba,
Rishi,
Norah,
Sreethu,
Yamuna
Rani,
Gabri
Jose,
Jasmin
Jaffar
and
Apsara.
It
is
worth
a
mention
that
Apsara
was
directly
nominated
for
elimination
by
the
power
team
including
Jinto,
Reshmin
and
Arjun.
Ever
since
the
nominations
have
been
announced
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
this
week.
So
far,
Rishi
has
been
leading
with
maximum
votes
in
his
favour.
On
the
other
hand,
Ansiba,
Yamuna,
Norah
and
Gabri
have
been
in
the
danger
zone
and
are
struggling
with
low
number
of
votes.
In
fact,
Norah
and
Yamuna
are
currently
in
the
bottom
two
and
there
are
reports
about
Yamuna
getting
eliminated
this
week.
However,
no
official
announcement
has
been
made
in
this
regard
so
far.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
has
dropped
hints
about
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
post
recovery
which
might
take
two
weeks.
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 16:17 [IST]