Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Ansiba Or Yamuna; Who Will Get Least Votes? BBMS6 Eviction Update

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Eviction
Update:
Mohanlal's
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
never
fails
to
surprise
the
audience
and
there
have
been
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
The
popular
reality
show,
which
came
with
an
interesting
ensemble
of
contestants
and
a
new
theme,
saw
a
major
twist
early
this
week
with
its
first
open
nomination.
Yes!
The
contestants
were
asked
to
nominate
two
fellow
contestants
openly
along
with
their
respective
decisions.
While
Ansiba,
Rishi,
Norah,
Sreethu,
Yamuna
Rani,
Gabri
Jose
and
Jasmin
Jaffar
were
nominated
in
open
nomination,
it
was
Apsara
who
was
directly
nominated
for
elimination
by
the
power
team
including
Jinto,
Arjun
and
Reshmin.
Ever
since
the
nominations
have
been
announced
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
in
the
week
4
Interestingly,
as
per
the
voting
trends
shared
by
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
vote,
it
has
been
a
tough
competition
going
on
between
Rishi
and
Sreethu
for
the
highest
votes.
However,
Ansiba,
Norah
and
Yamuna
are
currently
in
the
danger
zone
and
are
struggling
for
votes.
In
fact,
while
Yamuna
and
Ansiba
are
in
the
bottom
two,
it
is
Yamuna
Rani
who
has
received
the
least
votes
so
far
and
is
likely
to
get
eliminated
this
week.
To
note,
Yamuna
Rani
has
been
nominated
for
the
second
week
consecutively
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
In
fact,
she
was
reportedly
the
least
voted
contestant
last
week
as
well.
However,
she
was
saved
with
the
no
elimination
twist
in
the
game
owing
to
Asi
Rocky's
ousting
and
Sijo
John's
exit.
For
the
uninitiated,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
has
dropped
hints
about
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
post
recovery
which
might
take
two
weeks.
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 8:53 [IST]