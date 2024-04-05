Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Ansiba Or Yamuna; Who Will Get Least Votes? BBMS6 Eviction Update

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction Update: Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 never fails to surprise the audience and there have been no second thoughts about it. The popular reality show, which came with an interesting ensemble of contestants and a new theme, saw a major twist early this week with its first open nomination. Yes! The contestants were asked to nominate two fellow contestants openly along with their respective decisions.

While Ansiba, Rishi, Norah, Sreethu, Yamuna Rani, Gabri Jose and Jasmin Jaffar were nominated in open nomination, it was Apsara who was directly nominated for elimination by the power team including Jinto, Arjun and Reshmin. Ever since the nominations have been announced there have been speculations about who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 in the week 4

Interestingly, as per the voting trends shared by Bigg Boss Malayalam vote, it has been a tough competition going on between Rishi and Sreethu for the highest votes. However, Ansiba, Norah and Yamuna are currently in the danger zone and are struggling for votes. In fact, while Yamuna and Ansiba are in the bottom two, it is Yamuna Rani who has received the least votes so far and is likely to get eliminated this week.

To note, Yamuna Rani has been nominated for the second week consecutively on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. In fact, she was reportedly the least voted contestant last week as well. However, she was saved with the no elimination twist in the game owing to Asi Rocky's ousting and Sijo John's exit.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a shocking incident wherein Asi Rocky physically assaulted Sijo John during an ugly fight. While Rocky was ousted post the shocking incident, Sijo had exit the BB house owing to his injury. It was reported that Sijo had to undergo a surgery and sparked rumours about him quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, Sijo made an appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 lately and shared his health update. He asserted four screws have been installed in his mouth along with a bandage following which he is allowed to have only juice and takes a lot of time to eat the food. This isn't all. Sijo has dropped hints about returning to the popular reality show post recovery which might take two weeks.