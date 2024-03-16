Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Today: Out Of Eight Nominated Contestants, TWO Housemates Are In Danger

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Results
Update
On
March
16:
Amid
hype
and
anticipation,
the
brand
new
chapter
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6
was
unveiled
on
the
Asianet
channel.
It
has
already
been
a
week
and
the
first
week's
elimination
will
take
place
in
the
weekend
episode.
Curiosities
reached
a
peak
just
before
the
day
of
elimination.
Like
every
season,
after
the
grand
premiere
of
the
much-loved
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
season
6,
the
nomination
process
for
the
first
week's
elimination
happened
on
the
first
day
after
the
housemates
entered
the
house.
There
are
two
commoners
this
time
as
the
contestants
along
with
television
and
movie
actors,
and
budding
young
talent
from
the
social
media
platforms.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Week
1
Nominated
Contestants
Each
week,
all
the
housemates
are
supposed
to
take
two
names
and
give
reasons
for
nominating
them
for
the
eviction
process.
In
the
first
week,
as
many
as
eight
contestants
received
nominations.
Saranya
Anand,
Sijo
John,
Jinto,
Norah
Muskaan,
Ratheesh
Kumar,
Suresh
Menon,
Asi
Rocky,
and
Ansiba
Hassa
are
the
candidates
nominated
for
eviction
during
the
season's
first
week.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Results
Week
1
Going
by
the
latest
and
available
voting
results,
Ratheesh,
Jinto,
Sijo,
Rocky,
Ansiba,
and
Norah's
voting
meters
are
better
than
the
rest.
Suresh
and
Saranya
received
the
lowest
number
of
votes.
Suresh
-
567
votes
Sijo-
1.5
K
votes
Saranya-
584
votes
Rocky-
956
votes
Norah-
649
votes
Ansiba
Haasan-
940
votes
Jinto-
1.4k
votes
Ratheesh-
1.4k
votes
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Season
6
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
is
different
from
the
previous
seasons
and
there
are
four
different
rooms-
Fire
room,
Black
and
White
room,
Cards
room,
and
Vintage
Room.
Each
of
these
rooms
was
designed
with
special
attention
and
a
distinctive
design
and
the
ceolour
concept.
Depending
on
the
tasks
and
performances,
or
the
privileges,
the
Bigg
Boss
will
ask
the
contestants
to
make
use
of
these
amenities
or
to
sacrifice
them
accordingly.