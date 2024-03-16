Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Today: Out Of Eight Nominated Contestants, TWO Housemates Are In Danger

Photo Credit:

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Update On March 16: Amid hype and anticipation, the brand new chapter of the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 was unveiled on the Asianet channel. It has already been a week and the first week's elimination will take place in the weekend episode. Curiosities reached a peak just before the day of elimination.

Like every season, after the grand premiere of the much-loved Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6, the nomination process for the first week's elimination happened on the first day after the housemates entered the house. There are two commoners this time as the contestants along with television and movie actors, and budding young talent from the social media platforms.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Week 1 Nominated Contestants

Each week, all the housemates are supposed to take two names and give reasons for nominating them for the eviction process. In the first week, as many as eight contestants received nominations. Saranya Anand, Sijo John, Jinto, Norah Muskaan, Ratheesh Kumar, Suresh Menon, Asi Rocky, and Ansiba Hassa are the candidates nominated for eviction during the season's first week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Week 1

Going by the latest and available voting results, Ratheesh, Jinto, Sijo, Rocky, Ansiba, and Norah's voting meters are better than the rest. Suresh and Saranya received the lowest number of votes.

Suresh - 567 votes

Sijo- 1.5 K votes

Saranya- 584 votes

Rocky- 956 votes

Norah- 649 votes

Ansiba Haasan- 940 votes

Jinto- 1.4k votes

Ratheesh- 1.4k votes

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6

Season 6 of Bigg Boss Malayalam is different from the previous seasons and there are four different rooms- Fire room, Black and White room, Cards room, and Vintage Room. Each of these rooms was designed with special attention and a distinctive design and the ceolour concept. Depending on the tasks and performances, or the privileges, the Bigg Boss will ask the contestants to make use of these amenities or to sacrifice them accordingly.