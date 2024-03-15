Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Not Norah, Saranya Or Suresh; THIS Contestant Gets Least Votes In Week 1

It's
been
almost
a
week
since
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
went
on
air
and
witnessed
a
grand
premiere.
The
popular
reality
show
is
being
hosted
by
superstar
Mohanlal
and
it
has
come
with
some
interesting
surprises
for
the
audience.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
came
with
an
interesting
ensemble
of
contestants
including
two
commoners.
Besides
the
show
has
also
been
witnessing
a
lot
of
drama
in
the
house
since
the
first
day.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
major
twist
after
the
show
had
its
first
nomination
on
the
first
day
itself.
While
each
contestant
was
asked
to
nominate
two
contestants
in
the
confession
room.
This
week
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
including
Saranya
Anand,
Sijo
John,
Norah
Muskaan,
Jinto,
Ratheesh
Kumar,
Ansiba
Hassa,
Suresh
Menon
and
Asi
Rocky.
Ever
since
the
nomination
has
been
announced,
fans
have
been
voting
in
large
numbers
for
their
favourite
contestant.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Results:
Who
Received
Lowest
Votes?
As
per
the
voting
trends
today
by
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Voting,
Sijo
John
continues
to
lead
with
the
highest
number
of
votes
in
his
favour.
While
he
is
followed
by
Ratheesh
Kumar
and
Ansiba,
it
was
reported
that
Norah,
Rocky
and
Saranya
are
in
the
bottom
three.
The
trends
suggested
that
while
Saranya
received
9.9%
votes
followed
by
Norah
who
received
8.4%
votes.
However,
it
is
Rocky
who
has
received
the
least
voting
(6%)
in
the
first
week
which
has
sparked
rumours
about
his
elimination
today.
However,
no
official
announcement
has
been
made
in
this
regard
so
far.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
come
up
with
several
surprises
for
the
audience
and
the
contestants
this
time.
In
fact,
the
BB
house
has
also
been
categorised
into
four
different
rooms.
While
Fire
Room
will
have
a
minimalist
design,
the
Black
&
White
room
will
have
a
monochromatic
elegance.
The
Cards
Room
will
be
exuding
a
mystifying
vibe
and
will
be
having
a
larger
than
life
playing
cards
on
the
walls.
On
the
other
hand,
Vintage
Room
is
a
luxurious
treat
with
velvet
paneled
beds,
a
cozy
fireplace
and
other
amenities
Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2024, 8:19 [IST]