Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Not Norah, Saranya Or Suresh; THIS Contestant Gets Least Votes In Week 1

It's been almost a week since Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 went on air and witnessed a grand premiere. The popular reality show is being hosted by superstar Mohanlal and it has come with some interesting surprises for the audience. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 came with an interesting ensemble of contestants including two commoners. Besides the show has also been witnessing a lot of drama in the house since the first day.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends: Sijo John Leads With Maximum Votes; These 2 Contestants In Danger Zone

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a major twist after the show had its first nomination on the first day itself. While each contestant was asked to nominate two contestants in the confession room. This week eight contestants have been nominated for elimination including Saranya Anand, Sijo John, Norah Muskaan, Jinto, Ratheesh Kumar, Ansiba Hassa, Suresh Menon and Asi Rocky. Ever since the nomination has been announced, fans have been voting in large numbers for their favourite contestant.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Who Received Lowest Votes?

As per the voting trends today by Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting, Sijo John continues to lead with the highest number of votes in his favour. While he is followed by Ratheesh Kumar and Ansiba, it was reported that Norah, Rocky and Saranya are in the bottom three. The trends suggested that while Saranya received 9.9% votes followed by Norah who received 8.4% votes. However, it is Rocky who has received the least voting (6%) in the first week which has sparked rumours about his elimination today. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Norah, Suresh Or Rocky; Who Will Get Eliminated In Week 1?

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has come up with several surprises for the audience and the contestants this time. In fact, the BB house has also been categorised into four different rooms. While Fire Room will have a minimalist design, the Black & White room will have a monochromatic elegance. The Cards Room will be exuding a mystifying vibe and will be having a larger than life playing cards on the walls. On the other hand, Vintage Room is a luxurious treat with velvet paneled beds, a cozy fireplace and other amenities