Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Not Arjun, THIS Contestant Beats Jasmin To Get Highest Votes In Week 7

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Who
Gets
Highest
Votes:
The
popular
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced.
After
all,
the
show
which
is
hosted
by
Mohanlal
has
turned
out
to
be
a
complete
entertainment
package.
Each
week,
the
game
to
survive
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
is
getting
intense
and
the
contestants
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
secure
a
position
in
the
house.
And
now,
the
upcoming
elimination
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
got
the
tongues
wagging.
To
note,
this
week
12
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
including
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Arjun,
Jinto,
Sibin,
Jasmin,
Apsara,
Norah,
Sai
Krishna,
Resmin,
Ansiba,
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Nandana.
As
fans
have
been
voting
in
large
numbers
for
their
favourite
contestants,
there
were
reports
about
Jasmin
beating
Jinto
and
Arjun
to
secure
highest
votes
in
her
favour
in
week
7.
However,
as
per
the
recent
voting
trends
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Vote,
another
contestant
has
managed
to
beat
Jasmin
to
secure
the
top
position.
We
are
talking
about
DJ
Sibin.
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
DJ
Sibin
has
received
the
highest
votes
in
his
favour
so
far
followed
by
Jasmin,
Arjun
and
Jinto.
It
indeed
is
a
tough
fight
this
week.
To
note,
DJ
Sibin
is
currently
not
in
the
house
citing
medical
conditions
and
requested
to
exit
the
house.
Following
his
request,
he
was
taken
out
of
the
house
with
a
blindfold.
However,
it
is
still
not
confirmed
if
DJ
Sibin
has
been
eliminated
from
the
show
or
is
currently
in
a
secret
room.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
a
major
twist
in
the
game
after
Sijo
John
made
a
comeback
in
the
house.
To
note,
Sijo
John
who
had
left
the
house
for
a
medical
reason
a
couple
of
weeks
ago.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sijo
had
got
injured
in
an
ugly
fight
with
Asi
Rocky
during
which
the
latter
had
punched
him.
As
a
result,
Sijo
suffered
an
injury
in
his
teeth
and
had
to
leave
the
house
for
a
surgery.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 9:48 [IST]