Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Not Arjun, THIS Contestant Beats Jasmin To Get Highest Votes In Week 7

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Who Gets Highest Votes: The popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. After all, the show which is hosted by Mohanlal has turned out to be a complete entertainment package. Each week, the game to survive inside the Bigg Boss house is getting intense and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to secure a position in the house. And now, the upcoming elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has got the tongues wagging.

To note, this week 12 contestants have been nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 including Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun, Jinto, Sibin, Jasmin, Apsara, Norah, Sai Krishna, Resmin, Ansiba, Abhishek Jayadeep and Nandana. As fans have been voting in large numbers for their favourite contestants, there were reports about Jasmin beating Jinto and Arjun to secure highest votes in her favour in week 7.

However, as per the recent voting trends on Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote, another contestant has managed to beat Jasmin to secure the top position. We are talking about DJ Sibin. Yes! You read it right. DJ Sibin has received the highest votes in his favour so far followed by Jasmin, Arjun and Jinto. It indeed is a tough fight this week. To note, DJ Sibin is currently not in the house citing medical conditions and requested to exit the house. Following his request, he was taken out of the house with a blindfold. However, it is still not confirmed if DJ Sibin has been eliminated from the show or is currently in a secret room.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw a major twist in the game after Sijo John made a comeback in the house. To note, Sijo John who had left the house for a medical reason a couple of weeks ago. For the uninitiated, Sijo had got injured in an ugly fight with Asi Rocky during which the latter had punched him. As a result, Sijo suffered an injury in his teeth and had to leave the house for a surgery.