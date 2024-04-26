Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends: Jasmin Leads Post Sibin’s Exit; THESE 2 Contestants In Bottom 2 In Week 7

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
7
Week
7
Bottom
Two
Revealed:
Mohanlal's
much
talked
about
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
making
headlines
since
the
first
day.
From
the
theme
to
contestants,
tasks
to
controversies,
everything
about
the
popular
reality
show
has
been
making
headlines.
Interestingly,
while
every
contestant
is
bringing
a
different
flavour
to
the
game,
each
episode
has
a
new
twist
making
things
more
interesting
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
House.
The
week
7
came
with
a
major
twist
in
the
game
as
12
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination
for
the
first
time
in
this
season.
To
note,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Arjun,
Jinto,
Sibin,
Jasmin,
Apsara,
Norah,
Sai
Krishna,
Resmin,
Ansiba,
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Nandana
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
However,
while
Sibin
is
already
out
of
the
show
owing
to
his
mental
health
condition
,
11
contestants
are
currently
under
the
sword
of
nomination.
According
to
the
recent
voting
trends,
post
Sibin's
exit
from
the
show,
Jasmin
has
managed
to
get
the
highest
votes
in
her
favour
and
is
likely
to
be
safe
from
elimination.
She
is
followed
by
Arjun
and
Jinto
in
the
second
and
third
positions
respectively.
On
the
other
hand,
Resmin
and
Abhishek
Jayadeep
are
currently
in
the
danger
zone
as
they
are
in
the
bottom
two.
This
has
sparked
reports
about
Resmin
and
Abhishek's
eliminations.
However,
an
official
announcement
in
this
regard
is
yet
to
be
made.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
a
major
twist
in
the
game
lately
after
Sijo
John
made
a
comeback
in
the
house.
To
note,
Sijo
John
had
left
the
house
for
a
medical
reason
a
couple
of
weeks
ago.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sijo
had
got
injured
in
an
ugly
fight
with
Asi
Rocky
during
which
the
latter
had
punched
him.
As
a
result,
Sijo
suffered
an
injury
in
his
teeth
and
had
to
leave
the
house
for
a
surgery.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 16:37 [IST]