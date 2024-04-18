Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Jinto Safe From Elimination; These 3 Contestants In Danger This Week

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Update: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been creating ripples in the town ever since it was announced. After all, the new season came with a new theme and an interesting ensemble of contestants. Besides, the entry of six wildcard contestants (Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana and Sai Krishna) last week added new thrill to the game. And while there were speculations about who will be the first contestant to get eliminated from the show post the entry of wildcard contestants.

Interestingly, 9 contestestants were nominated for elimination last week including Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni. And while there were no eliminations during the last weekend, the nominations have been carried forward to this week making it an intense competition. Needless to say, the fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestants.

As per the voting trends shared by Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote, Jinto continues to lead the voting trends and is safe from elimination followed by Abhishek Sreekumar. On the other hand, three contestants are in the danger zone at the moment. We are talking about Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni. Reportedly, while Saranya and Sreerekha have received 5.3% and 5.6% votes respectively, Jaanmoni has been struggling with the lowest number of votes so far.

Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been witnessing several ugly fights, the popular reality show has got on radar of the High Court lately. It is reported that a division bench comprising Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and MA Abdul Hakhim has issued directive stating that the show has violated the broadcasting regulations and advisories set by the government especially with the physical fights on the show.

For the uninitiated, Sijo John and ASI Rocky got into an ugly fight wherein the latter had punched Sijo. The court observed that the "matter raises a serious concern" and directed the Union Government represented by the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to immediately address the violations of advisories if necessary by instructing the party respondents to "desist from telecasting such shows in the electronic media".