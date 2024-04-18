Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Jinto Safe From Elimination; These 3 Contestants In Danger This Week

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Results
Update:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
creating
ripples
in
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced.
After
all,
the
new
season
came
with
a
new
theme
and
an
interesting
ensemble
of
contestants.
Besides,
the
entry
of
six
wildcard
contestants
(Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Abhishek
Jayadeep,
DJ
Sibin,
Pooja
Krishna,
Nandana
and
Sai
Krishna)
last
week
added
new
thrill
to
the
game.
And
while
there
were
speculations
about
who
will
be
the
first
contestant
to
get
eliminated
from
the
show
post
the
entry
of
wildcard
contestants.
Interestingly,
9
contestestants
were
nominated
for
elimination
last
week
including
Jinto,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Sreethu,
Rishi,
Ansiba,
Norah,
Saranya,
Sreerekha
and
Jaanmooni.
And
while
there
were
no
eliminations
during
the
last
weekend,
the
nominations
have
been
carried
forward
to
this
week
making
it
an
intense
competition.
Needless
to
say,
the
fans
have
been
voting
in
large
numbers
to
save
their
favourite
contestants.
As
per
the
voting
trends
shared
by
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Vote,
Jinto
continues
to
lead
the
voting
trends
and
is
safe
from
elimination
followed
by
Abhishek
Sreekumar.
On
the
other
hand,
three
contestants
are
in
the
danger
zone
at
the
moment.
We
are
talking
about
Saranya,
Sreerekha
and
Jaanmooni.
Reportedly,
while
Saranya
and
Sreerekha
have
received
5.3%
and
5.6%
votes
respectively,
Jaanmoni
has
been
struggling
with
the
lowest
number
of
votes
so
far.
Meanwhile,
as
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
witnessing
several
ugly
fights,
the
popular
reality
show
has
got
on
radar
of
the
High
Court
lately.
It
is
reported
that
a
division
bench
comprising
Justices
A
Muhamed
Mustaque
and
MA
Abdul
Hakhim
has
issued
directive
stating
that
the
show
has
violated
the
broadcasting
regulations
and
advisories
set
by
the
government
especially
with
the
physical
fights
on
the
show.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sijo
John
and
ASI
Rocky
got
into
an
ugly
fight
wherein
the
latter
had
punched
Sijo.
The
court
observed
that
the
"matter
raises
a
serious
concern" and
directed
the
Union
Government
represented
by
the
Secretary
of
the
Ministry
of
Information
and
Broadcasting
to
immediately
address
the
violations
of
advisories
if
necessary
by
instructing
the
party
respondents
to
"desist
from
telecasting
such
shows
in
the
electronic
media".
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 11:24 [IST]