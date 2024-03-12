Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends: Sijo John Leads With Maximum Votes; These 2 Contestants In Danger Zone

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
all
over
the
headlines
these
days.
Hosted
by
superstar
Mohanlal,
the
popular
reality
show
has
come
up
with
a
new
theme
and
an
interesting
ensemble
of
contestants.
To
note,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
become
home
to
around
19
contestants
and
each
of
them
is
expected
to
bring
a
new
flavour
to
the
game.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
major
twist
in
the
game
on
the
first
day
itself
after
the
show
had
its
first
nominations
of
the
season.
To
note,
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
in
the
first
week
including
Saranya
Anand,
Sijo
John,
Norah
Muskaan,
Jinto,
Ratheesh
Kumar,
Ansiba
Hassa,
Suresh
Menon
and
Asi
Rocky.
Ever
since
the
nominations
have
been
announced,
there
have
been
reports
about
who
will
be
the
first
contestant
to
walk
of
the
show.
As
the
voting
has
begun,
the
current
voting
trends
suggest
that
Sijo
John
has
been
leading
with
maximum
votes
in
his
favour.
He
is
followed
by
Ratheesh
Kumar
and
Jinto.
On
the
other
hand,
Norah,
Suresh
and
Rocky
are
in
the
bottom
three.
In
fact,
it
is
Suresh
and
Rocky
who
are
in
danger
zone
with
the
least
number
of
votes
in
their
support.
While
the
voting
trends
have
sparked
reports
of
Suresh
or
Rocky's
elimination,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
the
trends
will
change
by
the
end
of
the
day.
To
note,
the
voting
lines
will
be
closed
tonight
and
the
elimination
results
will
be
announced
soon.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
come
up
with
several
surprises
for
the
audience
and
the
contestants
this
time.
In
fact,
the
BB
house
has
also
been
categorised
into
four
different
rooms.
While
Fire
Room
will
have
a
minimalist
design,
the
Black
&
White
room
will
have
a
monochromatic
elegance.
The
Cards
Room
will
be
exuding
a
mystifying
vibe
and
will
be
having
a
larger
than
life
playing
cards
on
the
walls.
On
the
other
hand,
Vintage
Room
is
a
luxurious
treat
with
velvet
paneled
beds,
a
cozy
fireplace
and
other
amenities
Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 11:17 [IST]