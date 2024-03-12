Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends: Sijo John Leads With Maximum Votes; These 2 Contestants In Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been all over the headlines these days. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, the popular reality show has come up with a new theme and an interesting ensemble of contestants. To note, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has become home to around 19 contestants and each of them is expected to bring a new flavour to the game.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a major twist in the game on the first day itself after the show had its first nominations of the season. To note, eight contestants have been nominated in the first week including Saranya Anand, Sijo John, Norah Muskaan, Jinto, Ratheesh Kumar, Ansiba Hassa, Suresh Menon and Asi Rocky. Ever since the nominations have been announced, there have been reports about who will be the first contestant to walk of the show.

As the voting has begun, the current voting trends suggest that Sijo John has been leading with maximum votes in his favour. He is followed by Ratheesh Kumar and Jinto. On the other hand, Norah, Suresh and Rocky are in the bottom three. In fact, it is Suresh and Rocky who are in danger zone with the least number of votes in their support. While the voting trends have sparked reports of Suresh or Rocky's elimination, it will be interesting to see if the trends will change by the end of the day.

To note, the voting lines will be closed tonight and the elimination results will be announced soon.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has come up with several surprises for the audience and the contestants this time. In fact, the BB house has also been categorised into four different rooms. While Fire Room will have a minimalist design, the Black & White room will have a monochromatic elegance. The Cards Room will be exuding a mystifying vibe and will be having a larger than life playing cards on the walls. On the other hand, Vintage Room is a luxurious treat with velvet paneled beds, a cozy fireplace and other amenities