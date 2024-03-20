Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Update: Rocky, Jinto, Suresh, Norah, Nishana - Who Will Be In Bottom 2?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Trends:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
become
synonymous
to
controversies,
tiffs
and
nasty
arguments.
Hosted
by
Mohanlal,
the
popular
reality
show
has
come
up
with
interesting
twists
and
turns
which
has
managed
to
keep
the
audience
intrigued.
While
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
its
first
elimination
recently
wherein
Ratheesh
Kumar
was
eliminated
from
the
show.
And
now,
as
the
show
is
in
the
second
week,
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
so
far
including
Reshmin
Bai,
Suresh
Menon,
Sijo
John,
Rishi
S
Kumar,
Asi
Rocky,
Norah
Muskaan,
Nishana
and
Jinto.
It
is
going
to
be
a
tough
fight
for
survival
and
as
per
the
voting
trends,
Rishi
has
been
leading
with
maximum
votes
in
his
favour.
Interestingly,
there
have
been
speculations
about
which
contestants
are
in
the
danger
zone
at
the
moment.
To
note,
Reshmin,
Suresh
and
Nishana
are
in
the
bottom
three.
While
Reshmin
has
received
4.5%
votes,
Suresh
has
been
struggling
at
4.2%
votes.
However,
it
is
Nishana
who
has
received
the
least
number
of
votes
(2.6%)
and
is
in
danger
at
the
moment.
This
has
sparked
rumours
about
Nishana's
elimination
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
come
up
with
several
surprises
for
the
audience
and
the
contestants
this
time.
In
fact,
the
BB
house
has
also
been
categorised
into
four
different
rooms.
While
Fire
Room
will
have
a
minimalist
design,
the
Black
&
White
room
will
have
a
monochromatic
elegance.
The
Cards
Room
will
be
exuding
a
mystifying
vibe
and
will
be
having
a
larger
than
life
playing
cards
on
the
walls.
On
the
other
hand,
Vintage
Room
is
a
luxurious
treat
with
velvet
panelled
beds,
a
cozy
fireplace
and
other
amenities
