Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Update: Rocky, Jinto, Suresh, Norah, Nishana - Who Will Be In Bottom 2?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has become synonymous to controversies, tiffs and nasty arguments. Hosted by Mohanlal, the popular reality show has come up with interesting twists and turns which has managed to keep the audience intrigued. While Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw its first elimination recently wherein Ratheesh Kumar was eliminated from the show.

And now, as the show is in the second week, eight contestants have been nominated for elimination so far including Reshmin Bai, Suresh Menon, Sijo John, Rishi S Kumar, Asi Rocky, Norah Muskaan, Nishana and Jinto. It is going to be a tough fight for survival and as per the voting trends, Rishi has been leading with maximum votes in his favour.

Interestingly, there have been speculations about which contestants are in the danger zone at the moment. To note, Reshmin, Suresh and Nishana are in the bottom three. While Reshmin has received 4.5% votes, Suresh has been struggling at 4.2% votes. However, it is Nishana who has received the least number of votes (2.6%) and is in danger at the moment. This has sparked rumours about Nishana's elimination from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has come up with several surprises for the audience and the contestants this time. In fact, the BB house has also been categorised into four different rooms. While Fire Room will have a minimalist design, the Black & White room will have a monochromatic elegance. The Cards Room will be exuding a mystifying vibe and will be having a larger than life playing cards on the walls. On the other hand, Vintage Room is a luxurious treat with velvet panelled beds, a cozy fireplace and other amenities