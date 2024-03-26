Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Arjun Leads With Maximum Votes; THESE 2 Contestants In Danger Zone

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Results
Week
3:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
one
of
the
most
loved
popular
reality
shows
which
never
fails
to
intrigue
the
audience.
With
a
new
theme
and
an
interesting
ensemble
of
contestants,
this
popular
reality
show
has
been
coming
with
new
twists
with
every
episode.
After
the
double
elimination
of
Suresh
Menon
and
Nishana
and
Rocky
being
kicked
out
for
manhandling
Sijo
John,
there
have
been
speculations
about
the
upcoming
elimination.
To
note,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
had
its
third
round
of
nomination
recently
wherein
eight
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination
again.
These
include
Norah
Muskaan,
Ansiba,
Sreerekha,
Janmooni,
Yamuna
Rani,
Jasmine
Jaffar,
Gabri
Jose
and
Arjun.
And
ever
since
the
nominations
have
been
announced,
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
leading
the
voting
trends
and
who
will
be
walking
out
of
the
house
this
week.
As
per
the
voting
trends
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Vote,
Arjun
has
been
leading
with
maximum
votes
in
his
favour
so
far
followed
by
Ansiba.
On
the
other
hand,
Norah
Muskaan,
Yamuna
Rani
and
Sreerekha
are
currently
in
the
danger
zone.
In
fact,
it
is
Yamuna
who
is
struggling
for
votes
as
of
now
which
has
sparked
reports
about
her
elimination.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
the
voting
trends
will
change
in
the
coming
days
and
who
will
be
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Meanwhile,
the
media
reports
also
suggested
that
Sijo
John
is
also
likely
to
leave
the
house
post
his
ugly
fight
with
Rocky.
Reportedly,
Sijo's
hit
was
badly
hurt
in
the
fight
and
it
is
reported
that
he
is
likely
to
step
out
for
the
treatment
for
the
same.
While
there
are
speculations
about
the
number
of
days
Sijo
will
be
on
rest,
it
has
left
people
wondering
if
he
will
be
making
a
comeback
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
anytime
soon.
Well,
while
Sijo's
exit
hasn't
been
confirmed
officially,
his
exit
will
certainly
be
a
game
changer.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 15:48 [IST]