Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Sreethu Leads With Maximum Votes; These 2 Contestants In Danger Zone

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Results
Week
4:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
which
has
managed
to
entertain
the
audience
since
the
first
day,
witnessed
an
interesting
weekend
ka
vaar
lately.
Hosted
by
Mohanlal,
the
popular
reality
show
saw
the
much
needed
reality
check
to
the
contestants
along
with
a
sigh
of
relief
with
the
announcement
of
no
elimination.
And
now
that
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
in
the
fourth
week,
the
recent
nominations
have
got
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
To
note,
it
was
an
open
elimination
following
which
eight
contestants
were
nominated
for
eviction
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
These
included
Ansiba,
Rishi,
Norah,
Sreethu,
Yamuna
Rani,
Gabri
Jose,
Jasmin
Jaffar
and
Apsara.
For
the
uninitiated,
Apsara
was
nominated
directly
by
the
power
team
Jinto,
Reshmin
and
Arjun.
Ever
since
the
nominations
have
been
announced,
fans
have
been
voting
in
large
numbers
to
save
their
favourite
contestants.
As
per
the
recent
voting
trends
shared
by
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Vote,
Shreethu
has
been
leading
with
maximum
votes
in
her
favour
at
the
moment
followed
by
Rishi.
On
the
other
hand,
Norah,
Ansiba
and
Yamuna
are
in
the
bottom
three
with
Ansiba
and
Yamuna
in
the
danger
zone
specifically.
To
note,
the
voting
trends
have
also
sparked
reports
about
Yamuna
Rani's
elimination
so
far.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
the
voting
trends
will
change
in
the
coming
days
and
who
will
be
evicted
from
the
show.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
has
dropped
hints
about
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
post
recovery
which
might
take
two
weeks.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 16:09 [IST]