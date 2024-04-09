Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Abhishek Sreekumar Leads With Max Votes; These 3 Contestants In Danger

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Week 5: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been all about mind boggling surprises which has managed to keep the audience intrigued since the first day. The popular reality show, which was hosted by superstar Mohanlal, saw the shocking elimination of Yamuna Rani owing to the least votes from the audience. But this wasn't all. In the recent twist, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed the entry of six finalists which turned out to be a game changer.

To note, Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana and Sai Krishna have entered the show as wild card contestants and they have sparked a new enthusiasm among the contestants. Soon after the entry of the contestants, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw the nominations for the fifth week wherein nine contestants were nominated for elimination. To note, this week, Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni have been nominated for elimination.

Ever since the nominations have been announced, fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestants. According to Bigg Boss Vote, Abhishek Sreekumar has been leading with the highest votes in his favour soon after his entry as a wild card contestant. On the other hand, Ansiba, Jaanmooni and Saranya have been in the danger zone at the moment and struggling for votes. This has sparked reports that Ansiba or Jaanmooni are likely to get eliminated this week. It will be interesting to see how the voting trends will be changing in coming days.

Earlier, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a shocking incident wherein Asi Rocky physically assaulted Sijo John during an ugly fight. While Rocky was ousted post the shocking incident, Sijo had exit the BB house owing to his injury. It was reported that Sijo had to undergo a surgery and sparked rumours about him quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, Sijo made an appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 lately and shared his health update. He asserted four screws have been installed in his mouth along with a bandage following which he is allowed to have only juice and takes a lot of time to eat the food. This isn't all. Sijo has dropped hints about returning to the popular reality show post recovery which might take two weeks.