Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Abhishek Sreekumar Leads With Max Votes; These 3 Contestants In Danger

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Results
Week
5:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
all
about
mind
boggling
surprises
which
has
managed
to
keep
the
audience
intrigued
since
the
first
day.
The
popular
reality
show,
which
was
hosted
by
superstar
Mohanlal,
saw
the
shocking
elimination
of
Yamuna
Rani
owing
to
the
least
votes
from
the
audience.
But
this
wasn't
all.
In
the
recent
twist,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
the
entry
of
six
finalists
which
turned
out
to
be
a
game
changer.
To
note,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Abhishek
Jayadeep,
DJ
Sibin,
Pooja
Krishna,
Nandana
and
Sai
Krishna
have
entered
the
show
as
wild
card
contestants
and
they
have
sparked
a
new
enthusiasm
among
the
contestants.
Soon
after
the
entry
of
the
contestants,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
the
nominations
for
the
fifth
week
wherein
nine
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination.
To
note,
this
week,
Jinto,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Sreethu,
Rishi,
Ansiba,
Norah,
Saranya,
Sreerekha
and
Jaanmooni
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
Ever
since
the
nominations
have
been
announced,
fans
have
been
voting
in
large
numbers
to
save
their
favourite
contestants.
According
to
Bigg
Boss
Vote,
Abhishek
Sreekumar
has
been
leading
with
the
highest
votes
in
his
favour
soon
after
his
entry
as
a
wild
card
contestant.
On
the
other
hand,
Ansiba,
Jaanmooni
and
Saranya
have
been
in
the
danger
zone
at
the
moment
and
struggling
for
votes.
This
has
sparked
reports
that
Ansiba
or
Jaanmooni
are
likely
to
get
eliminated
this
week.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
the
voting
trends
will
be
changing
in
coming
days.
Earlier,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
has
dropped
hints
about
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
post
recovery
which
might
take
two
weeks.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 22:48 [IST]