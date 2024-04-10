Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Ansiba, Saranya, Sreerekha, Jaanmooni; Who Will Be In The Bottom Two?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Week
5
Voting
Results
Update:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
which
went
on
air
in
March,
has
been
synonymous
with
endless
fights
and
some
dhamakedaar
twists.
While
every
week
the
elimination
leaves
the
audience
surprised,
the
popular
reality
show
witnessed
a
major
twist
with
the
entry
of
six
wild
card
contestants.
To
note,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Abhishek
Jayadeep,
DJ
Sibin,
Pooja
Krishna,
Nandana
and
Sai
Krishna
have
entered
the
show
as
wild
card
contestants
and
their
entry
did
intensify
the
game.
Interestingly,
post
the
entry
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
another
nomination
round
wherein
9
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination.
These
included
Jinto,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Sreethu,
Rishi,
Ansiba,
Norah,
Saranya,
Sreerekha
and
Jaanmooni.
Needless
to
say,
the
audience
has
been
voting
in
large
numbers
to
save
their
favourite
contestants
as
the
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
evicted
next
from
the
show.
According
to
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Vote,
Abhishek
Sreekumar
continues
to
lead
the
voting
meter
and
is
likely
to
be
safe
from
elimination.
He
is
followed
by
Jinto
and
Sreethu.
Interestingly,
Ansiba,
Saranya,
Sreerekha
and
Jaanmooni
have
been
struggling
for
votes
at
the
moment.
Among
these,
Saranya
and
Jaanmooni
are
in
the
bottom
two
at
the
moment.
This
has
sparked
speculations
that
either
Jaanmooni
or
Saranya
will
be
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
this
week.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
the
voting
trends
will
change
ahead
of
the
weekend
ka
vaar.
Earlier,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
has
dropped
hints
about
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
post
recovery
which
might
take
two
weeks.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 15:04 [IST]