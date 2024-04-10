Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Ansiba, Saranya, Sreerekha, Jaanmooni; Who Will Be In The Bottom Two?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Week 5 Voting Results Update: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, which went on air in March, has been synonymous with endless fights and some dhamakedaar twists. While every week the elimination leaves the audience surprised, the popular reality show witnessed a major twist with the entry of six wild card contestants. To note, Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana and Sai Krishna have entered the show as wild card contestants and their entry did intensify the game.

Interestingly, post the entry of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed another nomination round wherein 9 contestants were nominated for elimination. These included Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni. Needless to say, the audience has been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestants as the speculations are rife about who will evicted next from the show.

According to Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote, Abhishek Sreekumar continues to lead the voting meter and is likely to be safe from elimination. He is followed by Jinto and Sreethu. Interestingly, Ansiba, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni have been struggling for votes at the moment. Among these, Saranya and Jaanmooni are in the bottom two at the moment. This has sparked speculations that either Jaanmooni or Saranya will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 this week. It will be interesting to see how the voting trends will change ahead of the weekend ka vaar.

Earlier, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a shocking incident wherein Asi Rocky physically assaulted Sijo John during an ugly fight. While Rocky was ousted post the shocking incident, Sijo had exit the BB house owing to his injury. It was reported that Sijo had to undergo a surgery and sparked rumours about him quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, Sijo made an appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 lately and shared his health update. He asserted four screws have been installed in his mouth along with a bandage following which he is allowed to have only juice and takes a lot of time to eat the food. This isn't all. Sijo has dropped hints about returning to the popular reality show post recovery which might take two weeks.