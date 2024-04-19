Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Who Will Be In Bottom 2 On Mohanlal’s Show In Week 6?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Bottom
Two:
Mohanlal's
popular
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
creating
ripples
in
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced.
After
the
success
of
five
seasons,
the
new
season
went
on
air
in
March
and
came
with
a
new
theme
and
an
interesting
ensemble
of
contestants.
And
while
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
managed
to
intrigue
the
audience
from
day
1,
it
recently
saw
a
major
twist
with
the
entry
of
six
wild
card
contestants.
To
note,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Abhishek
Jayadeep,
DJ
Sibin,
Pooja
Krishna,
Nandana
and
Sai
Krishna
have
participated
in
the
show
as
wild
card
contestants
and
each
one
of
them
is
bringing
a
new
flavour
in
the
game.
As
their
entry
has
intensified
the
game,
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
getting
eliminated
from
the
show
this
weekend.
For
the
uninitiated,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
no
elimination
in
the
game
last
weekend
following
which
week
5's
nominations
were
carried
forward
to
this
week.
As
a
result,
Jinto,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Sreethu,
Rishi,
Ansiba,
Norah,
Saranya,
Sreerekha
and
Jaanmooni
are
still
nominated
for
elimination.
While
Jinto
continues
to
lead
the
voting
trends,
Saranaya,
Sreerekha
and
Jaanmoni
have
been
struggling
for
votes.
As
per
the
recent
update,
Sreerekha
and
Jaanmoni
are
currently
in
the
bottom
two
have
received
the
least
votes
so
far
and
it
has
sparked
reports
about
their
elimination.
Speculations
are
rife
that
either
Sreerekha
or
Saranya
will
be
walking
out
of
Bigg
Boss
house
this
weekend.
However,
no
official
announcement
has
been
made
in
this
regard
so
far.
Meanwhile,
as
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
witnessing
several
ugly
fights,
the
popular
reality
show
has
got
on
radar
of
the
High
Court
lately.
It
is
reported
that
a
division
bench
comprising
Justices
A
Muhamed
Mustaque
and
MA
Abdul
Hakhim
has
issued
directive
stating
that
the
show
has
violated
the
broadcasting
regulations
and
advisories
set
by
the
government
especially
with
the
physical
fights
on
the
show.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sijo
John
and
ASI
Rocky
got
into
an
ugly
fight
wherein
the
latter
had
punched
Sijo.
The
court
observed
that
the
"matter
raises
a
serious
concern" and
directed
the
Union
Government
represented
by
the
Secretary
of
the
Ministry
of
Information
and
Broadcasting
to
immediately
address
the
violations
of
advisories
if
necessary
by
instructing
the
party
respondents
to
"desist
from
telecasting
such
shows
in
the
electronic
media".
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 13:23 [IST]