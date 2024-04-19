Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Who Will Be In Bottom 2 On Mohanlal’s Show In Week 6?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Bottom Two: Mohanlal's popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been creating ripples in the town ever since it was announced. After the success of five seasons, the new season went on air in March and came with a new theme and an interesting ensemble of contestants. And while Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has managed to intrigue the audience from day 1, it recently saw a major twist with the entry of six wild card contestants.

To note, Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana and Sai Krishna have participated in the show as wild card contestants and each one of them is bringing a new flavour in the game. As their entry has intensified the game, there have been speculations about who will be getting eliminated from the show this weekend.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed no elimination in the game last weekend following which week 5's nominations were carried forward to this week. As a result, Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni are still nominated for elimination. While Jinto continues to lead the voting trends, Saranaya, Sreerekha and Jaanmoni have been struggling for votes.

As per the recent update, Sreerekha and Jaanmoni are currently in the bottom two have received the least votes so far and it has sparked reports about their elimination. Speculations are rife that either Sreerekha or Saranya will be walking out of Bigg Boss house this weekend. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.

Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been witnessing several ugly fights, the popular reality show has got on radar of the High Court lately. It is reported that a division bench comprising Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and MA Abdul Hakhim has issued directive stating that the show has violated the broadcasting regulations and advisories set by the government especially with the physical fights on the show.

For the uninitiated, Sijo John and ASI Rocky got into an ugly fight wherein the latter had punched Sijo. The court observed that the "matter raises a serious concern" and directed the Union Government represented by the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to immediately address the violations of advisories if necessary by instructing the party respondents to "desist from telecasting such shows in the electronic media".