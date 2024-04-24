Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Week 7: Jasmin Continues To Lead; These Contestants In Danger Zone

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Trends
Week
7:
Mohanlal's
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
winning
hearts
since
the
first
day.
The
popular
reality
show
has
come
up
with
a
new
theme
and
each
episode
is
coming
up
with
a
new
twist
in
the
game.
Recently,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
a
major
twist
wherein
six
wild
card
contestants
(Abhishek
Shreekumar,
Sai
Krishna,
Nandana,
Abhishek
Jaydeep,
DJ
Sibin
and
Pooja
Krishna)
entered
the
show
and
intensified
the
fame.
And
while
the
wild
card
contestants
brought
a
new
flavour
in
the
show,
the
game
to
survive
has
got
intense.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
game
changing
moment
lately
after
Jaanmoni
was
eliminated
from
the
show.
Soon
after
the
elimination
of
week
6,
the
new
nominations
of
the
show
raised
the
eyebrows.
After
all,
it
is
for
the
first
time
in
this
season
that
12
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
These
include
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Arjun,
Jinto,
Sibin,
Jasmin,
Apsara,
Norah,
Sai
Krishna,
Resmin,
Ansiba,
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Nandana.
And
as
the
fans
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
support
their
favourite
contestants,
Jasmin
has
been
leading
with
maximum
votes
in
her
favour
so
far.
And
while
it
is
a
tough
fight,
there
are
four
contestants
who
are
in
the
danger
zone
at
the
moment.
According
to
the
recent
voting
trends
shared
by
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
vote,
Sai
Krishna,
Resmin,
Abhishek
Jayakumar
and
Nandana
are
currently
struggling
to
get
votes
in
their
favour.
While
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
get
eliminated
in
week
7,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
the
voting
trends
will
change
in
the
coming
days.
Meanwhile,
as
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
witnessing
several
ugly
fights,
the
popular
reality
show
has
got
on
radar
of
the
High
court.
It
is
reported
that
a
division
bench
comprising
Justices
A
Muhamed
Mustaque
and
MA
Abdul
Hakhim
has
issued
directive
stating
that
the
show
has
violated
the
broadcasting
regulations
and
advisories
set
by
the
government
especially
with
the
physical
fights
on
the
show.
