Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Abhishek Or Resmin; Who Received The Lowest Votes In Week 7?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Week 7 Least Votes: Mohanlal's much talked about Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 has been a complete entertainment package for the audience. The popular reality show came with a new theme and an interesting ensemble of contestants and the recent entry of the wild card contestants have added a new flavour to the game. Interestingly, week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has turned out to be full of ups and down which has left everyone on their edge of their seats.

To note, this is for the first time that 12 contestants have been nominated for elimination. The nominated contestants are Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun, Jinto Sibin, Jasmin, Apsara, Norah, Sai Krishna, Resmin, Ansiba, Abhishek Jayadeep and Nandana. While Sibin is out of the game, it is a fight between 11 contestants and the fans are ensuring to save their favourite contestants.

As per the recent voting trends, Jasmin has secured the highest votes and is likely to be safe from the elimination. However, it has been a fight to survive between Abhishek Jayadeep and Resmin who have been struggling with the low votes. According to Bigg Boss Malayalam vote, Abhishek has been struggling 4.7% votes while Resmin has received the least number of votes this week (4.4%). This has sparked reports about Resmin's elimination from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, there have been no official announcement about it as of now.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw a major twist in the game lately after Sijo John made a comeback in the house. To note, Sijo John had left the house for a medical reason a couple of weeks ago. For the uninitiated, Sijo had got injured in an ugly fight with Asi Rocky during which the latter had punched him. As a result, Sijo suffered an injury in his teeth and had to leave the house for a surgery.