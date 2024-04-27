Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Abhishek Or Resmin; Who Received The Lowest Votes In Week 7?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Week
7
Least
Votes:
Mohanlal's
much
talked
about
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
7
has
been
a
complete
entertainment
package
for
the
audience.
The
popular
reality
show
came
with
a
new
theme
and
an
interesting
ensemble
of
contestants
and
the
recent
entry
of
the
wild
card
contestants
have
added
a
new
flavour
to
the
game.
Interestingly,
week
7
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
turned
out
to
be
full
of
ups
and
down
which
has
left
everyone
on
their
edge
of
their
seats.
To
note,
this
is
for
the
first
time
that
12
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
The
nominated
contestants
are
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Arjun,
Jinto
Sibin,
Jasmin,
Apsara,
Norah,
Sai
Krishna,
Resmin,
Ansiba,
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Nandana.
While
Sibin
is
out
of
the
game,
it
is
a
fight
between
11
contestants
and
the
fans
are
ensuring
to
save
their
favourite
contestants.
As
per
the
recent
voting
trends,
Jasmin
has
secured
the
highest
votes
and
is
likely
to
be
safe
from
the
elimination.
However,
it
has
been
a
fight
to
survive
between
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Resmin
who
have
been
struggling
with
the
low
votes.
According
to
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
vote,
Abhishek
has
been
struggling
4.7%
votes
while
Resmin
has
received
the
least
number
of
votes
this
week
(4.4%).
This
has
sparked
reports
about
Resmin's
elimination
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
there
have
been
no
official
announcement
about
it
as
of
now.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
a
major
twist
in
the
game
lately
after
Sijo
John
made
a
comeback
in
the
house.
To
note,
Sijo
John
had
left
the
house
for
a
medical
reason
a
couple
of
weeks
ago.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sijo
had
got
injured
in
an
ugly
fight
with
Asi
Rocky
during
which
the
latter
had
punched
him.
As
a
result,
Sijo
suffered
an
injury
in
his
teeth
and
had
to
leave
the
house
for
a
surgery.
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 8:50 [IST]