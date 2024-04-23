Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends: Not Arjun Or Jinto; THIS Contestant Leads With Maximum Votes In Week 7

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends Week 7: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is one of the most talked about reality shows and there are no second thoughts about it. Hosted by Mohanlal, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 not just came with an interesting line up of contestants but also a new theme and tasks which kept the contestants intrigued. But this isn't all. While every contestant brought a new flavour to the show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been synonymous with tiffs and controversies.

Interestingly, the popular reality show saw a recent twist in the game after Jaanmoni was eliminated from the show on the basis of audience's votes. To note, Jaanmoni was evicted after being nominated for two consecutive weeks. While Jaanmoni's elimination came as a jolt, it came with another twist with new nominations for week 7. Yes! This time 12 contestants have been nominated for elimination in week 7.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun, Jinto, Sibin, Jasmin, Apsara, Norah, Sai Krishna, Resmin, Ansiba, Abhishek Jayadeep and Nandana have been nominated for elimination. Ever since the nominations have been announced, fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestants. Interestingly, with the entry of six wildcard contestants, the game inside the Bigg Boss house is getting intense.

As there are speculations about the upcoming elimination, there have been speculations that Jinto or Arjun might be leading the voting trends. However, as per Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote, Jasmin is leading with maximum votes in her favour followed by Sibin and Arjun. Much to everyone's surprise, Jinto is in the fourth position this week as opposed to last week wherein he was leading the voting trends with maximum votes.

Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been witnessing several ugly fights, the popular reality show has got on radar of the High court. It is reported that a division bench comprising Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and MA Abdul Hakhim has issued directive stating that the show has violated the broadcasting regulations and advisories set by the government especially with the physical fights on the show.