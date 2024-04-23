Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends: Not Arjun Or Jinto; THIS Contestant Leads With Maximum Votes In Week 7

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Trends
Week
7:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
one
of
the
most
talked
about
reality
shows
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
Hosted
by
Mohanlal,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
not
just
came
with
an
interesting
line
up
of
contestants
but
also
a
new
theme
and
tasks
which
kept
the
contestants
intrigued.
But
this
isn't
all.
While
every
contestant
brought
a
new
flavour
to
the
show,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
synonymous
with
tiffs
and
controversies.
Interestingly,
the
popular
reality
show
saw
a
recent
twist
in
the
game
after
Jaanmoni
was
eliminated
from
the
show
on
the
basis
of
audience's
votes.
To
note,
Jaanmoni
was
evicted
after
being
nominated
for
two
consecutive
weeks.
While
Jaanmoni's
elimination
came
as
a
jolt,
it
came
with
another
twist
with
new
nominations
for
week
7.
Yes!
This
time
12
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
in
week
7.
For
the
uninitiated,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Arjun,
Jinto,
Sibin,
Jasmin,
Apsara,
Norah,
Sai
Krishna,
Resmin,
Ansiba,
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Nandana
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
Ever
since
the
nominations
have
been
announced,
fans
have
been
voting
in
large
numbers
to
save
their
favourite
contestants.
Interestingly,
with
the
entry
of
six
wildcard
contestants,
the
game
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
is
getting
intense.
As
there
are
speculations
about
the
upcoming
elimination,
there
have
been
speculations
that
Jinto
or
Arjun
might
be
leading
the
voting
trends.
However,
as
per
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Vote,
Jasmin
is
leading
with
maximum
votes
in
her
favour
followed
by
Sibin
and
Arjun.
Much
to
everyone's
surprise,
Jinto
is
in
the
fourth
position
this
week
as
opposed
to
last
week
wherein
he
was
leading
the
voting
trends
with
maximum
votes.
Meanwhile,
as
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
witnessing
several
ugly
fights,
the
popular
reality
show
has
got
on
radar
of
the
High
court.
It
is
reported
that
a
division
bench
comprising
Justices
A
Muhamed
Mustaque
and
MA
Abdul
Hakhim
has
issued
directive
stating
that
the
show
has
violated
the
broadcasting
regulations
and
advisories
set
by
the
government
especially
with
the
physical
fights
on
the
show.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 16:07 [IST]