Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends: Saranya, Sreerekha or Jaanmoni; Who Will Get Least Votes On Mohanlal’s Sh

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Update:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
one
of
the
most
loved
and
talked
about
reality
shows.
The
show
went
on
air
in
March
and
it
has
turned
out
to
be
a
complete
entertainment
package.
From
tiffs
to
controversies,
humour
to
drama,
each
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
managed
to
keep
the
audience
intrigued.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
major
twist
in
the
game
wherein
six
wild
card
contestants
including
Abhishek
Jayadeep,
DJ
Sibin,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Pooja
Krishna,
Sai
Krishna
and
Nandana
made
their
way
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
While
their
entry
intensified
the
game,
fans
have
been
wondering
if
they
can
bring
in
new
flavour
to
the
popular
reality
show.
Meanwhile,
tongues
have
been
wagging
about
the
next
elimination
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
especially
when
the
nominated
contestants
from
week
5
continued
to
be
nominated
for
the
second
consecutive
week.
This
included
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Ansiba,
Jinto,
Norah,
Jaanmoni,
Saranya,
Rishi,
Sreethu
and
Sreerekha.
Needless
to
say,
the
audience
has
been
voting
in
large
numbers.
While
there
were
speculations
about
Abhishek
Sreekumar
leading
with
maximum
votes,
Jinto,
who
is
also
the
captain
this
week,
has
managed
to
beat
Abhishek
and
registered
the
highest
votes
in
his
support.
On
the
other
hand,
Abhishek
secured
the
second
position
in
the
voting
meter.
It
is
evident
that
both
Abhishek
and
Jinto
are
safe
from
elimination.
Interestingly,
it
has
been
a
fight
of
survival
between
Saranya,
Sreeekha
and
Jaanmoni
and
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
receive
the
least
number
of
votes.
According
to
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
vote,
Saranya
and
Sreerekha
have
recorded
over
6%
votes.
However,
it
is
Jaanmoni
who
has
received
least
number
of
votes
(1.9%)
from
the
audience.
Given
the
voting
trends,
there
are
reports
about
Jaanmoni
getting
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
this
weekend.
However,
an
official
confirmation
in
this
regard
is
still
awaited.
Meanwhile,
as
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
witnessing
several
ugly
fights,
the
popular
reality
show
has
got
on
radar
of
the
High
Court
lately.
It
is
reported
that
a
division
bench
comprising
Justices
A
Muhamed
Mustaque
and
MA
Abdul
Hakhim
has
issued
directive
stating
that
the
show
has
violated
the
broadcasting
regulations
and
advisories
set
by
the
government
especially
with
the
physical
fights
on
the
show.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sijo
John
and
ASI
Rocky
got
into
an
ugly
fight
wherein
the
latter
had
punched
Sijo.
The
court
observed
that
the
"matter
raises
a
serious
concern" and
directed
the
Union
Government
represented
by
the
Secretary
of
the
Ministry
of
Information
and
Broadcasting
to
immediately
address
the
violations
of
advisories
if
necessary
by
instructing
the
party
respondents
to
"desist
from
telecasting
such
shows
in
the
electronic
media".