Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Abhishek Jayadeep? Know All About Rumoured Wild Card Contestant Of The Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Wild Card Contestant Abhishek Jayadeep: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has never missed out on a chance to surprise the audience. Be it with an interesting ensemble of contestants, theme, tasks or even elimination, the popular reality show often comes with a new twist. And now as popular reality show is all set to enter the fifth week, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is up for a mega twist tonight.

For the uninitiated, Yamuna Rani has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 lately on the basis of audience's votes. On the other hand, Jinto and Gabri Jose have also been ousted for profanity. And now, as per a recent buzz, 6 wildcard contestants will be entering Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 tonight who will be changing games in the house. While several names have been doing the rounds to enter Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 as a wild card contestant, it is reported that Abhishek Jayadeep will be among the wild card contestants entering the show tonight.

Who Is Abhishek Jayadeep?

Hailing from Kerala, Abhishek Jayadeep was the finalist of Mr India 2023 and was announced as a runner up. Abhishek is currently working as a software developer-model in Pune. Besides, he also became the first ever Mr Gay Kerala.

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Abhishek Sreekumar entering Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 as well. However, the renowned paediatrician has rubbished the reports. Meanwhile, there are speculations that Sijo John might re-enter the show tonight.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a shocking incident wherein Asi Rocky physically assaulted Sijo John during an ugly fight. While Rocky was ousted post the shocking incident, Sijo had exit the BB house owing to his injury. It was reported that Sijo had to undergo a surgery and sparked rumours about him quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, Sijo made an appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 lately and shared his health update. He asserted four screws have been installed in his mouth along with a bandage following which he is allowed to have only juice and takes a lot of time to eat the food.