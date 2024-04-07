Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Abhishek Jayadeep? Know All About Rumoured Wild Card Contestant Of The Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Wild
Card
Contestant
Abhishek
Jayadeep:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
never
missed
out
on
a
chance
to
surprise
the
audience.
Be
it
with
an
interesting
ensemble
of
contestants,
theme,
tasks
or
even
elimination,
the
popular
reality
show
often
comes
with
a
new
twist.
And
now
as
popular
reality
show
is
all
set
to
enter
the
fifth
week,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
up
for
a
mega
twist
tonight.
For
the
uninitiated,
Yamuna
Rani
has
been
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
on
the
basis
of
audience's
votes.
On
the
other
hand,
Jinto
and
Gabri
Jose
have
also
been
ousted
for
profanity.
And
now,
as
per
a
recent
buzz,
6
wildcard
contestants
will
be
entering
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
tonight
who
will
be
changing
games
in
the
house.
While
several
names
have
been
doing
the
rounds
to
enter
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
as
a
wild
card
contestant,
it
is
reported
that
Abhishek
Jayadeep
will
be
among
the
wild
card
contestants
entering
the
show
tonight.
Who
Is
Abhishek
Jayadeep?
Hailing
from
Kerala,
Abhishek
Jayadeep
was
the
finalist
of
Mr
India
2023
and
was
announced
as
a
runner
up.
Abhishek
is
currently
working
as
a
software
developer-model
in
Pune.
Besides,
he
also
became
the
first
ever
Mr
Gay
Kerala.
Meanwhile,
there
have
been
reports
about
Abhishek
Sreekumar
entering
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
as
well.
However,
the
renowned
paediatrician
has
rubbished
the
reports.
Meanwhile,
there
are
speculations
that
Sijo
John
might
re-enter
the
show
tonight.
For
the
uninitiated,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 18:25 [IST]