Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Ansiba Hassan? All You Need To Know About The Contestant Of Mohanlal's Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
creating
ripples
in
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced.
The
popular
reality
show
has
been
hosted
by
Mohanlal
and
will
be
coming
up
with
an
interesting
set
of
contestants.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
coming
up
with
a
new
theme
which
will
be
pushing
the
contestants
out
of
their
comfort
limit.
Interestingly,
the
Bigg
Boss
house
will
be
having
four
luxurious
bedrooms
featuring
unique
themes.
To
note,
the
BB
mansion
will
have
a
circus
theme.
While
Fire
Room
will
have
a
minimalist
design,
the
Black
&
White
room
will
have
a
monochromatic
elegance.
The
Cards
Room
will
be
exuding
a
mystifying
vibe
and
will
be
having
a
larger
than
life
playing
cards
on
the
walls.
On
the
other
hand,
Vintage
Room
is
a
luxurious
treat
with
velvet
paneled
beds,
a
cozy
fireplace
and
other
amenities
Interestingly,
there
have
been
a
lot
of
speculations
about
who
will
be
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Among
all
the
rumoured
contestants
for
the
popular
reality
show,
there
are
reports
that
Ansiba
Hassan
will
also
be
participating
in
Mohanlal's
show.
Who
is
Ansiba
Hassan?
Ansiba
is
a
renowned
actress
in
Malayalam
and
Tamil
films
who
made
her
debut
with
the
2013
release
Parangjyoti.
However,
she
got
her
share
of
fame
with
her
performance
as
Anju
in
the
film
Drishyam.
The
37
year
old
actress
was
last
seen
in
the
2023
Kurukkan.
She
was
also
seen
in
Mohanlal's
Drishyam
2.
Besides,
she
will
reportedly
be
making
her
directorial
debut
with
Allu
and
Arjun.
Besides,
Ansiba
was
seen
as
a
host
in
Comedy
Super
Night
2,
Marakkatha
Swad,
Mylanchi
Monchu,
Ona
Ruchimelam
etc.
Apart
from
Ansiba,
contestants
like
Sreelekha,
Jaseela
Parveen,
Yamuna
Rani,
Apsara
Alby,
Suresh
Menon,
Jinto,
Jaanmooni
Das,
Apsara
Alby,
etc
are
also
rumoured
to
be
participating
in
the
show..
Besides,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
also
opened
gates
for
commoners
and
will
be
having
two
commoners
Resmin
Bai
and
Nishana
as
contestants
recently
To
note,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
be
premiered
on
March
10
from
7
PM
and
will
be
aired
on
Asia
Net.
The
popular
reality
show
will
premiere
at
9:30
PM
on
week
days
and
at
9
PM
during
the
weekend.
It
will
also
be
premiered
on
OTT
at
Disney+
Hotstar.
This
isn't
all.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
also
be
having
a
LIVE
streaming.