Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Ansiba Hassan? All You Need To Know About The Contestant Of Mohanlal's Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been creating ripples in the town ever since it was announced. The popular reality show has been hosted by Mohanlal and will be coming up with an interesting set of contestants. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is coming up with a new theme which will be pushing the contestants out of their comfort limit.

Interestingly, the Bigg Boss house will be having four luxurious bedrooms featuring unique themes. To note, the BB mansion will have a circus theme. While Fire Room will have a minimalist design, the Black & White room will have a monochromatic elegance. The Cards Room will be exuding a mystifying vibe and will be having a larger than life playing cards on the walls. On the other hand, Vintage Room is a luxurious treat with velvet paneled beds, a cozy fireplace and other amenities

Interestingly, there have been a lot of speculations about who will be participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. Among all the rumoured contestants for the popular reality show, there are reports that Ansiba Hassan will also be participating in Mohanlal's show.

Who is Ansiba Hassan?

Ansiba is a renowned actress in Malayalam and Tamil films who made her debut with the 2013 release Parangjyoti. However, she got her share of fame with her performance as Anju in the film Drishyam. The 37 year old actress was last seen in the 2023 Kurukkan. She was also seen in Mohanlal's Drishyam 2. Besides, she will reportedly be making her directorial debut with Allu and Arjun. Besides, Ansiba was seen as a host in Comedy Super Night 2, Marakkatha Swad, Mylanchi Monchu, Ona Ruchimelam etc.

Apart from Ansiba, contestants like Sreelekha, Jaseela Parveen, Yamuna Rani, Apsara Alby, Suresh Menon, Jinto, Jaanmooni Das, Apsara Alby, etc are also rumoured to be participating in the show.. Besides, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has also opened gates for commoners and will be having two commoners Resmin Bai and Nishana as contestants recently

To note, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 will be premiered on March 10 from 7 PM and will be aired on Asia Net. The popular reality show will premiere at 9:30 PM on week days and at 9 PM during the weekend. It will also be premiered on OTT at Disney+ Hotstar. This isn't all. Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 will also be having a LIVE streaming.