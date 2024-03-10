Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Jaseela Parveen? All You Need To Know About Rumoured Contestant Of The Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
all
set
to
premiere
tonight
and
the
audience
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
The
new
season
of
the
popular
reality
show
will
be
hosted
by
superstar
Mohanlal
and
is
expected
to
come
with
a
unique
theme
which
will
be
pushing
the
contestants
to
step
out
of
their
respective
comfort
zones.
In
fact,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
also
coming
up
with
the
tagline
Onnu
Maati
Pidichalo
which
tranlates
to
'Shall
I
try
something
different?'
While
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
be
coming
with
new
and
exciting
challenges
for
the
contestants,
there
have
been
massive
speculations
about
who
will
be
participating
in
the
popular
reality
show.
Among
these
rumoured
contestants,
there
are
reports
about
Jaseela
Parveen
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Who
is
Jaseela
Parveen?
The
Malayalam
actress
is
currently
seen
in
the
show
Anuraga
Ganam
Pole
and
is
winning
hearts
with
her
performance.
For
the
uninitiated,
Jaseela
made
her
debut
in
2019
with
the
show
Thenum
Vayambum.
She
was
later
seen
in
Seetha
and
Daya
as
well
and
has
managed
to
leave
everyone
in
awe
with
her
versatility.
Apart
from
acting,
Jaseela
is
also
an
avid
traveller
and
is
a
fitness
enthusiast.
Apart
from
Jaseela
Parveen,
contestants
like
Radhika
Nair,
Sreethu
Krishnan,
Suresh
Menon,
Yamuna
Rani,
Jaanmooni
Das,
Apsara
Alby,
etc.
Besides,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
also
opened
gates
for
commoners
and
will
be
having
two
commoners
Resmin
Bai
and
Nishana
as
contestants
recently
To
note,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
be
premiered
on
March
10
from
7
PM
and
will
be
aired
on
Asia
Net.
The
popular
reality
show
will
premiere
at
9:30
PM
on
week
days
and
at
9
PM
during
the
weekend.
It
will
also
be
premiered
on
OTT
at
Disney+
Hotstar.
This
isn't
all.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
also
be
having
a
LIVE
streaming.
Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 7:25 [IST]