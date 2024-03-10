Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Jinto? All You Need To Know About The Contestant Of Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
has
been
one
of
the
most
loved
reality
show
on
television.
And
after
entertaining
the
audience
with
5
seasons,
the
popular
reality
show
is
coming
up
with
season
6
and
the
excitement
for
the
same
is
palpable.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
going
on
air
on
March
10
and
it
is
coming
with
a
lot
of
surprises
for
the
audience.
To
note
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
be
hosted
by
superstar
Mohanlal
and
is
coming
up
with
the
tagline
of
Onnu
Maati
Pidichalo
which
translates
to
'Shall
I
try
something
different?'.
Ever
since
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
announced,
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
participating
in
the
show.
While
several
names
have
been
doing
the
rounds,
there
have
been
reports
that
Jinto
will
also
be
seen
as
a
contestant
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Who
Is
Jinto?
Jinto
happens
to
be
a
celebrity
trainer
and
is
said
to
be
a
rumoured
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
It
is
reported
that
Jinto
has
won
several
titles
including
Mr
South
India,
Mr
Kerala
and
has
been
an
international
bodybuilder.
He
is
an
expert
in
the
field
of
fitness
and
bodybuilding
and
owns
a
bodybuilding
centre
which
is
said
to
be
a
hub
for
fitness
enthusiasts
and
aspiring
bodybuilders.
Apart
from
Jinto,
contestants
like
SreelekhaJaseela
Parveen,
Sreethu
Krishnan,
Suresh
Menon,
Yamuna
Rani,
Jaanmooni
Das,
Apsara
Alby,
etc
are
also
rumoured
to
be
participating
in
the
show..
Besides,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
also
opened
gates
for
commoners
and
will
be
having
two
commoners
Resmin
Bai
and
Nishana
as
contestants
recently
To
note,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
be
premiered
on
March
10
from
7
PM
and
will
be
aired
on
Asia
Net.
The
popular
reality
show
will
premiere
at
9:30
PM
on
week
days
and
at
9
PM
during
the
weekend.
It
will
also
be
premiered
on
OTT
at
Disney+
Hotstar.
This
isn't
all.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
also
be
having
a
LIVE
streaming.