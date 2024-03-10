Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Norah Muskaan? All You Need To Know About The Contestant Of Mohanlal's Show

After
creating
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
going
on
air
and
the
audience
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
Hosted
by
superstar
Mohanlal,
the
popular
reality
show
will
be
coming
up
with
a
lot
of
surprises
and
interesting
twists.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
be
coming
with
a
new
house
with
a
circus
theme.
This
isn't
all.
The
Bigg
Boss
house
will
also
be
having
four
luxurious
rooms
with
different
themes
including
the
Fire
Room,
the
Black
&
White
Room,
the
Vintage
room
and
the
Cards
Room.
Interestingly,
there
have
been
massive
speculations
about
the
contestants
of
the
show
and
several
celeb
names
have
been
doing
the
rounds
for
the
same.
Among
these,
there
are
reports
about
Norah
Muskan
entering
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
as
a
contestant.
Who
Is
Norah
Muskaan?
Norah
Muskaan
is
a
renowned
model
and
social
media
influencer.
The
young
diva
enjoys
a
massive
fan
following
on
Instagram
and
is
a
travel
and
lifestyle
blogger
Meanwhile,
it
is
also
reported
that
superstar
Mohanlal
will
also
be
surprising
the
audience
with
his
impressive
avatar
on
the
show.
Talking
about
the
same,
designer
Praveen
Varma
said,
"While
our
focus
for
this
season
leans
towards
a
more
casual
style,
the
premiere
look
will
undoubtedly
be
formal.
As
the
face
of
the
show,
fans
can
expect
to
see
him
kickstarting
the
season
in
an
elegant
ensemble.
Given
that
Bigg
Boss
is
not
just
watched
by
Malayali
audiences
but
also
has
a
global
following,
it's
important
to
maintain
the
stature
of
the
show
through
his
appearance"
Apart
from
Norah,
contestants
like
Sreelekha,
Jaseela
Parveen,
Yamuna
Rani,
Apsara
Alby,
Suresh
Menon,
Jinto,
Jaanmooni
Das,
Apsara
Alby,
etc
are
also
rumoured
to
be
participating
in
the
show..
Besides,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
also
opened
gates
for
commoners
and
will
be
having
two
commoners
Resmin
Bai
and
Nishana
as
contestants
recently