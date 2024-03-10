Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Radhika Nair? All You Need To Know About Rumoured Contestant Of Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
creating
ripples
in
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
post
the
success
of
five
seasons
of
the
show,
the
audience
is
looking
forward
to
the
new
twists
coming
up
with
the
season.
Interestingly,
superstar
Mohanlal
will
be
returning
as
the
host
for
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
and
he
is
looking
dapper
in
his
heavy
bearded
look
in
the
promo.
Ever
since
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
announced
there
have
been
endless
speculations
about
the
theme
and
the
contestants
of
the
show.
While
there
are
reports
about
the
popular
reality
show
coming
up
with
an
interesting
theme
which
will
be
pushing
the
contestants
to
test
their
limits,
several
celebs
have
been
rumoured
to
be
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
this
year.
Among
these,
there
are
reports
about
Radhika
Nair
participating
in
Mohanlal's
show.
Who
is
Radhika
Nair?
Radhika
is
a
renowned
journalist
and
is
expected
to
bring
a
new
flavour
to
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Apart
from
being
associated
with
the
field
of
journalism,
Radhika,
who
is
based
in
Kerala
is
also
a
photographer
and
an
avid
traveler.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
she
will
deal
with
the
challenges
coming
her
way
in
the
BB
house.
Apart
from
Radhika
Nair,
contestants
like
Jaseela
Parveen,
Sreethu
Krishnan,
Suresh
Menon,
Yamuna
Rani,
Jaanmooni
Das,
Apsara
Alby,
etc.
Besides,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
also
opened
gates
for
commoners
and
will
be
having
two
commoners
Resmin
Bai
and
Nishana
as
contestants
recently
To
note,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
be
premiered
on
March
10
from
7
PM
and
will
be
aired
on
Asia
Net.
The
popular
reality
show
will
premiere
at
9:30
PM
on
week
days
and
at
9
PM
during
the
weekend.
It
will
also
be
premiered
on
OTT
at
Disney+
Hotstar.
This
isn't
all.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
also
be
having
a
LIVE
streaming.
Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 7:57 [IST]