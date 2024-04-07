Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who is Sai Krishna? Know All About The Rumoured Wild Card Contestant Of Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Wild Card Contestant Abhishek Jayadeep: Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been winning hearts ever since it was announced. The show went on air on March 10 and came with an interesting line up of contestants and each one of them has been bringing a new flavour to the show. And while it's been almost a month since the premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 and the mind-boggling twists in the show have left the audience intrigued.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, which recently saw the elimination of Yamuna Rani, Jinto and Gabri Jose, is set for another game-changing twist. It is reported that six wild card contestants are set to enter the BB house and will turning the tables in the house. While several names have been speculated to enter the show as wild card contestants, it is reported that Sai Krishna will be among the wild card contestants.

Who is Sai Krishna?

Sai Krishna also known as Secret Agent or Ariannan, happens to be a renowned YouTuber. The 31 year old social media influencer married Sneha Nair in August 2021 after a long relationship. He is an avid dog enthusiast and wanted to make a career in cricket before becoming a YouTuber

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Abhishek Sreekumar entering Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 as well. However, the renowned paediatrician has rubbished the reports. Meanwhile, there are speculations that Sijo John might re-enter the show tonight.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a shocking incident wherein Asi Rocky physically assaulted Sijo John during an ugly fight. While Rocky was ousted post the shocking incident, Sijo had exit the BB house owing to his injury. It was reported that Sijo had to undergo a surgery and sparked rumours about him quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, Sijo made an appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 lately and shared his health update. He asserted four screws have been installed in his mouth along with a bandage following which he is allowed to have only juice and takes a lot of time to eat the food.