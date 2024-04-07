Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who is Sai Krishna? Know All About The Rumoured Wild Card Contestant Of Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Wild
Card
Contestant
Abhishek
Jayadeep:
Mohanlal's
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
winning
hearts
ever
since
it
was
announced.
The
show
went
on
air
on
March
10
and
came
with
an
interesting
line
up
of
contestants
and
each
one
of
them
has
been
bringing
a
new
flavour
to
the
show.
And
while
it's
been
almost
a
month
since
the
premiere
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
and
the
mind-boggling
twists
in
the
show
have
left
the
audience
intrigued.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
which
recently
saw
the
elimination
of
Yamuna
Rani,
Jinto
and
Gabri
Jose,
is
set
for
another
game-changing
twist.
It
is
reported
that
six
wild
card
contestants
are
set
to
enter
the
BB
house
and
will
turning
the
tables
in
the
house.
While
several
names
have
been
speculated
to
enter
the
show
as
wild
card
contestants,
it
is
reported
that
Sai
Krishna
will
be
among
the
wild
card
contestants.
Who
is
Sai
Krishna?
Sai
Krishna
also
known
as
Secret
Agent
or
Ariannan,
happens
to
be
a
renowned
YouTuber.
The
31
year
old
social
media
influencer
married
Sneha
Nair
in
August
2021
after
a
long
relationship.
He
is
an
avid
dog
enthusiast
and
wanted
to
make
a
career
in
cricket
before
becoming
a
YouTuber
Meanwhile,
there
have
been
reports
about
Abhishek
Sreekumar
entering
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
as
well.
However,
the
renowned
paediatrician
has
rubbished
the
reports.
Meanwhile,
there
are
speculations
that
Sijo
John
might
re-enter
the
show
tonight.
For
the
uninitiated,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 19:42 [IST]