Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Sreethu Krishnan? All You Need To Know About Rumoured Contestant Of The Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, which will be hosted by Mohanlal, is all set to premiere tonight. And while it is just a few hours left for the grand premiere, the new season of the popular reality show will be coming up with a lot of surprises and twists. Interestingly, Mohanlal has already been making the headlines for his stylish look as a host of the show.

Talking about his looks, designer Praveen Varma stated, "Rather than sticking to a specific theme, my focus is always on showcasing Lal sir in a fresh look for each episode. This season, we're leaning towards crafting edgy casual ensembles. Expect to see a more approachable and endearing side of him, reflected in the choice of colors, fabrics, and detailing. The aim is to capture his unique personality and charisma while ensuring that each outfit complements his persona".

Interestingly, there have been a lot of speculations about who will be participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. While several names have been doing the rounds, there are reports that actress Sreethu Krishnan also participating in the show.

Who is Sreethu Krishnan?

A renowned 24 year oled Malayalam actress, Sreethu made her debut with Vijay TV's 7aam Vaguppu C Pirivu in 2012 as a child artist. However, she got her share of fame with her performance as Indira in Aayutha Ezhuthu and Aleena Peter in Ammayariyathe. She was seen as a contestant in Start Music Season 3, season 4 and season 5. Besides, she is also seen playing the lead role in Tamil movie Irulil Ravanan which is expected to release this year.

Apart from Sreethu, contestants like Sreelekha, Jaseela Parveen, Yamuna Rani, Apsara Alby, Suresh Menon, Jinto, Jaanmooni Das, Apsara Alby, etc are also rumoured to be participating in the show.. Besides, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has also opened gates for commoners and will be having two commoners Resmin Bai and Nishana as contestants recently

To note, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 will be premiered on March 10 from 7 PM and will be aired on Asia Net. The popular reality show will premiere at 9:30 PM on week days and at 9 PM during the weekend. It will also be premiered on OTT at Disney+ Hotstar. This isn't all. Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 will also be having a LIVE streaming.