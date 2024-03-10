Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Sreethu Krishnan? All You Need To Know About Rumoured Contestant Of The Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
which
will
be
hosted
by
Mohanlal,
is
all
set
to
premiere
tonight.
And
while
it
is
just
a
few
hours
left
for
the
grand
premiere,
the
new
season
of
the
popular
reality
show
will
be
coming
up
with
a
lot
of
surprises
and
twists.
Interestingly,
Mohanlal
has
already
been
making
the
headlines
for
his
stylish
look
as
a
host
of
the
show.
Talking
about
his
looks,
designer
Praveen
Varma
stated,
"Rather
than
sticking
to
a
specific
theme,
my
focus
is
always
on
showcasing
Lal
sir
in
a
fresh
look
for
each
episode.
This
season,
we're
leaning
towards
crafting
edgy
casual
ensembles.
Expect
to
see
a
more
approachable
and
endearing
side
of
him,
reflected
in
the
choice
of
colors,
fabrics,
and
detailing.
The
aim
is
to
capture
his
unique
personality
and
charisma
while
ensuring
that
each
outfit
complements
his
persona".
Interestingly,
there
have
been
a
lot
of
speculations
about
who
will
be
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
While
several
names
have
been
doing
the
rounds,
there
are
reports
that
actress
Sreethu
Krishnan
also
participating
in
the
show.
Who
is
Sreethu
Krishnan?
A
renowned
24
year
oled
Malayalam
actress,
Sreethu
made
her
debut
with
Vijay
TV's
7aam
Vaguppu
C
Pirivu
in
2012
as
a
child
artist.
However,
she
got
her
share
of
fame
with
her
performance
as
Indira
in
Aayutha
Ezhuthu
and
Aleena
Peter
in
Ammayariyathe.
She
was
seen
as
a
contestant
in
Start
Music
Season
3,
season
4
and
season
5.
Besides,
she
is
also
seen
playing
the
lead
role
in
Tamil
movie
Irulil
Ravanan
which
is
expected
to
release
this
year.
Apart
from
Sreethu,
contestants
like
Sreelekha,
Jaseela
Parveen,
Yamuna
Rani,
Apsara
Alby,
Suresh
Menon,
Jinto,
Jaanmooni
Das,
Apsara
Alby,
etc
are
also
rumoured
to
be
participating
in
the
show..
Besides,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
also
opened
gates
for
commoners
and
will
be
having
two
commoners
Resmin
Bai
and
Nishana
as
contestants
recently
To
note,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
be
premiered
on
March
10
from
7
PM
and
will
be
aired
on
Asia
Net.
The
popular
reality
show
will
premiere
at
9:30
PM
on
week
days
and
at
9
PM
during
the
weekend.
It
will
also
be
premiered
on
OTT
at
Disney+
Hotstar.
This
isn't
all.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
also
be
having
a
LIVE
streaming.