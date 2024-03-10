Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Yamuna Rani? All You Need To Know About Rumoured Contestant Of The Show

After
creating
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
all
set
to
have
its
premiere
tonight.
The
countdown
has
begun
for
the
grand
premiere
and
the
audience
is
waiting
for
the
same
with
bated
breath.
The
new
season
of
the
popular
reality
show
is
coming
up
with
new
surprises
for
the
audience
which
will
leave
them
intrigued.
There
have
been
endless
speculations
about
how
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
which
will
be
hosted
by
Mohanlal,
will
be
different
from
the
previous
five
seasons.
In
fact,
several
celeb
names
have
also
been
doing
the
rounds
for
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Among
these,
there
are
reports
that
xxxx
will
also
be
participating
in
the
new
season
of
the
popular
reality
show.
Who
Is
Yamuna
Rani?
She
happens
to
be
a
well
known
Malayalam
actress
who
made
her
debut
with
Basheer
Kathakal.
However,
she
got
her
share
of
fame
with
the
show
Jwalayay.
Yamuna
Rani
is
also
known
for
roles
in
movies
like
Valyettan,
Ustad,
Pattanathil
Sundaran
and
Meesamadhavan.
She
has
been
a
part
of
45
movies
so
far
and
she
was
recently
seen
in
Mohanlal
starrer
Ittymani
Made
In
China.
Yamuna
Rani
was
earlier
married
to
director
SP
Mahesh
and
the
couple
had
two
daughters.
However
they
parted
ways
in
2019
and
the
actress
tied
the
knot
with
a
US
based
psychotherapist
Devan
Ayyankeril.
Apart
from
Yamuna
Rani,
contestants
like
Sreelekha,
Jaseela
Parveen,
Sreethu
Krishnan,
Suresh
Menon,
Jinto,
Jaanmooni
Das,
Apsara
Alby,
etc
are
also
rumoured
to
be
participating
in
the
show..
Besides,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
also
opened
gates
for
commoners
and
will
be
having
two
commoners
Resmin
Bai
and
Nishana
as
contestants
recently
To
note,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
be
premiered
on
March
10
from
7
PM
and
will
be
aired
on
Asia
Net.
The
popular
reality
show
will
premiere
at
9:30
PM
on
week
days
and
at
9
PM
during
the
weekend.
It
will
also
be
premiered
on
OTT
at
Disney+
Hotstar.
This
isn't
all.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
also
be
having
a
LIVE
streaming.
Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 13:14 [IST]