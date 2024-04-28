Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Yamuna Rani Makes SHOCKING Statement About Jasmin-Gabri’s Affair

Yamuna
Rani's
Shocking
Statement
About
Jasmin-Gabri:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
witnessing
a
lot
of
drama
in
the
house
which
has
managed
to
keep
the
audience
intrigued.
Among
all
the
tiff
and
controversies,
it
was
Jasmin
and
Gabri's
love
affair
which
became
the
talk
of
the
town
and
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
The
duo
has
often
made
heads
turn
with
their
mushy
moments
and
proximity.
And
while
Jasmin
and
Gabri
are
touted
to
be
the
couple
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
their
relationship
took
a
massive
turn
after
Gabri
took
a
step
back.
While
Jasmin
has
been
quite
vocal
about
her
liking
towards
Gabri,
the
latter
recently
clarified
that
he
is
no
mood
to
get
into
a
relationship
with
the
actress.
This
has
certainly
left
the
audience
and
Jasmin
shocked.
Amid
this,
former
contestant
Yamuna
Rani
has
made
a
shocking
statement
about
the
rumoured
couple.
In
one
of
the
interviews,
Yamuna
stated,
"Jasmin
and
Gabri's
love
and
relationship
thing
was
fake
and
planned.
She
claimed
to
have
overheard
their
conversation.
The
first
two
weeks
of
the
program
were
led
by
Yamuna
Rani.
I
was
the
center
of
attention
during
that
time.
I
entered
the
game
without
a
plan
and
provided
content
for
people.
After
entering
Bigg
Boss,
Jasmin
and
Gabri
proceeded
with
a
plan
together.
That's
what
I
overheard
them
discussing.
Their
romance
is
also
part
of
the
strategy.
That's
all
part
of
their
plan.
Now
that
I've
watched
some
episodes,
I
feel
like
their
plan
has
gotten
out
of
control.
It's
all
just
an
act".
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
made
headlines
lately
after
12
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination
including
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Arjun,
Jinto
Sibin,
Jasmin,
Apsara,
Norah,
Sai
Krishna,
Resmin,
Ansiba,
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Nandana.
While
Sibin
had
walked
out
of
the
show,
it
is
a
fight
to
survive
between
11
contestants.
Thought
there
are
reports
about
a
no
elimination
this
weekend,
no
official
announcement
has
been
made
in
this
regard
so
far.
Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 15:41 [IST]