Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Yamuna Rani Makes SHOCKING Statement About Jasmin-Gabri’s Affair

Yamuna Rani's Shocking Statement About Jasmin-Gabri: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house which has managed to keep the audience intrigued. Among all the tiff and controversies, it was Jasmin and Gabri's love affair which became the talk of the town and left everyone brimming with an opinion. The duo has often made heads turn with their mushy moments and proximity.

And while Jasmin and Gabri are touted to be the couple of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, their relationship took a massive turn after Gabri took a step back. While Jasmin has been quite vocal about her liking towards Gabri, the latter recently clarified that he is no mood to get into a relationship with the actress. This has certainly left the audience and Jasmin shocked.

Amid this, former contestant Yamuna Rani has made a shocking statement about the rumoured couple. In one of the interviews, Yamuna stated, "Jasmin and Gabri's love and relationship thing was fake and planned. She claimed to have overheard their conversation. The first two weeks of the program were led by Yamuna Rani. I was the center of attention during that time. I entered the game without a plan and provided content for people. After entering Bigg Boss, Jasmin and Gabri proceeded with a plan together. That's what I overheard them discussing. Their romance is also part of the strategy. That's all part of their plan. Now that I've watched some episodes, I feel like their plan has gotten out of control. It's all just an act".

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has made headlines lately after 12 contestants were nominated for elimination including Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun, Jinto Sibin, Jasmin, Apsara, Norah, Sai Krishna, Resmin, Ansiba, Abhishek Jayadeep and Nandana. While Sibin had walked out of the show, it is a fight to survive between 11 contestants. Thought there are reports about a no elimination this weekend, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.