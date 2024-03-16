Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Not One But TWO Wild Card Entries To Happen This Week? Here's Everything We Know

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Wild
Card
Entries:
The
latest
season
of
There
are
19
housemates
inside
the
house
after
the
season
kick-started.
Out
of
them,
two
contestants
are
commoners.
The
contestants
are
Ansiba
Hassan,
Apsara,
Arjun,
Gabri,
Jaanmoni,
Jasmin,
Jinto,
Nishana,
Norah,
Ratheesh,
Resmin,
Rishi,
Rocky,
Saranya,
Sijo,
Sreerekha,
Sreethu,
Suresh,
and
Yamuna.
The
latest
season
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
unfolded
on
March
10
amid
much
hype
and
anticipation.
Veteran
Mohanlal
is
hosting
this
year's
show
as
well.
In
the
first
week
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
Arjun
was
elected
the
house's
captain.
Among
them,
about
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
by
the
housemates
for
the
season's
first
week
of
elimination
program.
Suresh,
Sijo,
Saranya,
Rocky,
Ratheesh,
Norah,
Jinto,
and
Ansiba
are
nominated.
Saranya,
Ansiba,
and
Suresh
are
in
the
danger
zone
with
less
number
of
votes.
It
is
highly
rumoured
that
one
of
Suresh
and
Ansiba
might
leave
the
show
in
the
first
week
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
eviction
weekend.
Two
Wild
Card
Entries
This
Week?
It
is
a
natural
phenomenon
for
the
Bigg
Boss
shows
in
India
to
introduce
wild
card
contestants
in
every
season.
Likewise,
the
latest
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
also
going
to
have
other
contestants
entering
the
house
apart
from
19
others.
To
make
things
a
bit
more
intense
and
entertaining,
the
makers
of
the
reality
show
tend
to
introduce
new
concepts,
games,
tasks,
and
challenges
as
well
as
the
contestants.
Rumour
mills
suggest
that
there
might
be
not
one
but
two
wild
card
contestants
in
the
season
entering
right
away
after
the
elimination
takes
place.
However,
until
the
host
Mohanlal
opens
up
about
the
same,
the
viewers
and
fans
of
the
show
are
left
with
many
questions.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Season
6
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
is
different
from
the
previous
seasons
and
there
are
four
different
rooms-
Fire
room,
Black
and
White
room,
Cards
room,
and
Vintage
Room.
Each
of
these
rooms
was
designed
with
special
attention
and
a
distinctive
design
and
colour
concept.
Depending
on
the
tasks
and
performances,
or
the
privileges,
the
Bigg
Boss
will
ask
the
contestants
to
make
use
of
these
amenities
or
to
sacrifice
them
accordingly.
The
episodes
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
are
available
to
stream
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
apart
from
the
Asianet
channel
where
it
goes
on
air
from
9
PM
on
weekends
and
9.30
PM
on
weekdays.