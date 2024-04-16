Malayalam Music Director & Singer KG Jayan Passes Away At The Age Of 90

KG Jayan Passes Away: The Malayalam film industry woke up to a heartbreaking news of the demise of renowned music director and singer KG Jayan. According to media reports, KG Jayan breathed his last at his home in Tripunithara. He was 90.The news of KG Jayan's unfortunate demise has spread like wildfire and has sent down a wave of shock and grief among the fans. For the uninitiated, KG Jayan was a renowned Indian Carnatic musician who had composed over 1000 songs and was known for his devotional songs and acing the art of playing the violin.

KG Kalyan Death Reason

According to media reports, KG Kalyan wasn't keeping well for a while and was under treatment for various ailments. He breathed his last on Tuesday morning. He is survived by his wife VK Sarojini, son and renowned actor Manoj K Jayan and Biju K Jayan.

KG Kalyan Funeral Details

His last rites are likely to be performed on Tuesday or Wednesday, however, no official confirmation has been made in this regard so far.

To note, KG Jayan was known for performing with his twin brother Vijayan and the two had given beautiful songs and even performed on the stage. They started learning Carnatic music at the age of nine at arangettam at Kumaranalloor Devi Temple. Later they underwent Ganabhooshanam course at the famous Swathi Thirunal College of Music at Thiruvananthapuram and even had an advance training from Carnatic giants like Alathur Brothers, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar and M. Balamuralikrishna. Together, this Jaya-Vijaya team has worked together on 'Nakshatradeepamal', 'Manikyaveena', 'Sreekovil Nataturannu', 'Malikapurathamma' etc. Vijayan passed away in 1986.

KG Jayan was awarded with Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award in 1991, Harivarasanam Award in 2013 and was honoured Padma Shri (the fourth highest civilian award in India) in 2019.