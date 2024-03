Manjummel Boys Box office Collection Day 17: This Real-Life Survival Drama Continues Its Super Solid Run

Photo Credit:

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Prediction

The movie's premise, gripping narrative, the director's conviction, and beautiful and striking visuals have made it a satiating watch on the big screen, making it instantly popular. The movie received so much love after its release and is on its way to making remarkable milestones at the Kerala box office. The movie has also earned over Rs 70 Crore by the end of its 16-day theatrical run. Check out the day-wise box office collection of this endearing survival thriller below.

Day 1: Rs 3.3 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.25 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.25 Crore

Day 4: Rs 4.7 Crore

Day 5: Rs 2.6 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.75 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.8 Crore

Day 8: Rs 2.7 Crore

Day 9: Rs 3.7 Crore

Day 10: Rs 7.45 Crore

Day 11: Rs 9.5 Crore

Day 12: Rs 4.5 Crore

Day 13: Rs 4.35 Crore

Day 14: Rs 3.9 Crore

Day 15: Rs 3.75 Crore

Day 16: Rs 5.5 Crore

Day 17: Rs 1.01 Crore (rough estimates)

Total 17 Days Collection: Rs 70.01 Crore (Approximately)

Manjummel Boys Cast

The movie stars Soubin Shahir as Kuttan, Sreenath Bhasi as Subhash, Balu Varghese as Sixen, Ganapathi S.Poduval as Krishnakumar, Lal Jr. as Sibu, Deepak Parambol as Sudhi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan as Anil, Arun Kurian as Sujith, Khalid Rahman as Prasad, Chandu Salimkumar as Abhilash, Vishnu Reghu as Shebin, and Kathiresan as a cop, among others who played key roles.

Manjummel Boys Crew

The movie was written and directed by Chidambaram S Poduval. Babu Shahir and Soubin Shahir funded the Manjummel Boys movie under the Parava Films banner. Shyju Khalid worked as the cinematographer and Vivek Harshan did the film's editing. Sushin Shyam composed the survival thriller's entire music and background score.