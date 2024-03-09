Manjummel Boys Box office Collection Day 17: This Real-Life Survival Drama Continues Its Super Solid Run

The
movie's
premise,
gripping
narrative,
the
director's
conviction,
and
beautiful
and
striking
visuals
have
made
it
a
satiating
watch
on
the
big
screen,
making
it
instantly
popular.
The
movie
received
so
much
love
after
its
release
and
is
on
its
way
to
making
remarkable
milestones
at
the
Kerala
box
office.
The
movie
has
also
earned
over
Rs
70
Crore
by
the
end
of
its
16-day
theatrical
run.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
this
endearing
survival
thriller
below.
Day
1:
Rs
3.3
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.25
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
4.25
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
4.7
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
2.6
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
2.75
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
2.8
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
2.7
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
3.7
Crore
Day
10:
Rs
7.45
Crore
Day
11:
Rs
9.5
Crore
Day
12:
Rs
4.5
Crore
Day
13:
Rs
4.35
Crore
Day
14:
Rs
3.9
Crore
Day
15:
Rs
3.75
Crore
Day
16:
Rs
5.5
Crore
Day
17:
Rs
1.01
Crore
(rough
estimates)
Total
17
Days
Collection:
Rs
70.01
Crore
(Approximately)
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
The
movie
stars
Soubin
Shahir
as
Kuttan,
Sreenath
Bhasi
as
Subhash,
Balu
Varghese
as
Sixen,
Ganapathi
S.Poduval
as
Krishnakumar,
Lal
Jr.
as
Sibu,
Deepak
Parambol
as
Sudhi,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan
as
Anil,
Arun
Kurian
as
Sujith,
Khalid
Rahman
as
Prasad,
Chandu
Salimkumar
as
Abhilash,
Vishnu
Reghu
as
Shebin,
and
Kathiresan
as
a
cop,
among
others
who
played
key
roles.
Manjummel
Boys
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Chidambaram
S
Poduval.
Babu
Shahir
and
Soubin
Shahir
funded
the
Manjummel
Boys
movie
under
the
Parava
Films
banner.
Shyju
Khalid
worked
as
the
cinematographer
and
Vivek
Harshan
did
the
film's
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
survival
thriller's
entire
music
and
background
score.
Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2024, 12:16 [IST]