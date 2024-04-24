Manjummel Boys: Case Filed Against Producers For Criminal Conspiracy, Breach Of Trust, And Forgery

Case
Filed
Against
'Manjummel
Boys'
Producers:
A
case
has
been
registered
against
the
producers
of
the
Malayalam
blockbuster
film
"Manjummel
Boys." The
charges
against
Shawn
Antony,
Soubin
Shahir,
and
Babu
Shahir
include
criminal
conspiracy,
breach
of
trust,
and
forgery,
following
an
order
from
the
Ernakulam
1st
Class
Magistrate
Court,
as
per
reports.
The
case
comes
after
the
bank
accounts
of
Parava
Films
and
partner
Shawn
Antony
were
frozen
due
to
a
complaint
by
Siraj,
a
resident
of
Aroor.
Siraj
alleges
he
invested
₹7
crores
in
the
film
but
was
defrauded
and
did
not
receive
his
promised
profits
or
capital.
He
also
claims
the
producers
earned
₹20
crores
by
selling
the
film's
OTT
rights
but
did
not
provide
him
with
any
returns.
"Manjummel
Boys,"
starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
premiered
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir's
company,
Parava
Films,
the
movie
generated
substantial
anticipation
as
one
of
the
year's
most-awaited
Malayalam
releases.
Upon
its
release,
"Manjummel
Boys"
became
a
blockbuster
hit
both
within
Kerala
and
beyond.
Directed
by
Chidambaram,
the
film
has
been
a
major
success,
earning
over
₹235
crores
globally.
Disney
Hotstar
holds
the
OTT
rights
to
the
movie.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
embarked
on
a
trip
to
the
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
journey,
one
of
the
young
men
accidentally
fell
into
a
deep
cave.
"Manjummel
Boys"
follows
the
brave
attempts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
OTT
Release
"Manjummel
Boys"
will
debut
on
OTT
platforms
on
May
3rd,
streaming
exclusively
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
The
highly
anticipated
film
will
be
available
in
Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam,
Kannada,
and
Hindi,
allowing
it
to
reach
a
wide
audience
and
highlight
its
captivating
storyline
and
exceptional
performances.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
"Jan.E.Man,"
took
charge
of
producing
"Manjummel
Boys."
The
film
stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
Shyju
Khalid
was
the
cinematographer
for
the
film,
while
Vivek
Harshan
managed
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
created
the
music,
and
Ajayan
Chalissery
oversaw
the
art
direction.
Mashar
Hamsa
handled
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.