Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Dileep's Comedy-Drama Pins Hopes On Opening Weekend

Pavi
Caretaker
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction:
Pavi
Caretaker
is
the
latest
comedy-drama
featuring
Dileep,
who
also
funded
the
movie's
production.
Written
by
Rajesh
Raghavan,
the
movie
was
directed
by
Vineeth
Kumar.
The
film
opened
amid
high
expectations
on
April
26
and
Dileep
hit
the
screens
after
a
long
time,
much
to
the
excitement
of
his
fans.
Pavi
Caretaker
Synopsis
Pavi
aka
Pavithran
works
as
a
security
guard
at
a
posh
apartment
in
Kochi.
He
is
a
middle-aged
and
humble
person
who
is
not
married.
To
improve
his
financial
situation,
he
works
overtime
and
spends
most
of
his
time
in
the
apartment
complex.
He
finds
comfort
in
his
pet
dog
whom
he
calls
Bro.
Pavi's
owner
rents
out
his
apartment
to
another
woman,
with
whom
he
starts
communicating
slowly.
Pavi
Caretaker
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
After
the
movie's
release,
Dileep's
comedy-drama
got
mixed
reactions
from
critics
and
fans.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
below.
Day
1:
Rs
0.95
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
0.18
Crore
(Estimates)
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
1.13
Crore
(approximately)
Pavi
Caretaker
Cast
This
comedy
drama
stars
Dileep
as
Pavithran
aka
Pavi,
who
works
as
an
apartment
guard.
Johny
Antony
played
the
role
of
Maathan,
Radhika
Sarathkumar
as
Mariyamma,
Dharmajan
Bolgatty
as
Ratheesh,
Swathi
Konde
as
Leena,
Rosmi
as
Jeena,
Shreya
Rukmini
as
Janaki,
Joohi
Jayakumar
as
Malini,
Dilina
as
Sruthi,
Spadikam
George
as
Purushan,
Jinu
Ben
as
Jerry,
Vineeth
Kumar,
and
Deepu
G.
Panicker
among
others
worked
for
the
film.
Pavi
Caretaker
Crew
Written
by
Rajesh
Raghavan
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Kumar,
the
movie
Pavi
Caretaker
is
produced
by
Dileep
under
the
Grand
Production
banner.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Sanu
Thahir
and
Deepu
Joseph
worked
as
the
editor.
Midhun
Mukundan
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Right
Release
movie
distributed
the
Pavi
Caretaker
all
over
the
Kerala
state.
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 14:13 [IST]