Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Dileep's Comedy-Drama Pins Hopes On Opening Weekend

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Pavi Caretaker is the latest comedy-drama featuring Dileep, who also funded the movie's production. Written by Rajesh Raghavan, the movie was directed by Vineeth Kumar. The film opened amid high expectations on April 26 and Dileep hit the screens after a long time, much to the excitement of his fans.

Pavi Caretaker Synopsis

Pavi aka Pavithran works as a security guard at a posh apartment in Kochi. He is a middle-aged and humble person who is not married. To improve his financial situation, he works overtime and spends most of his time in the apartment complex. He finds comfort in his pet dog whom he calls Bro. Pavi's owner rents out his apartment to another woman, with whom he starts communicating slowly.

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Prediction

After the movie's release, Dileep's comedy-drama got mixed reactions from critics and fans. Check out the day-wise box office collection below.

Day 1: Rs 0.95 Crore

Day 2: Rs 0.18 Crore (Estimates)

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 1.13 Crore (approximately)

Pavi Caretaker Cast

This comedy drama stars Dileep as Pavithran aka Pavi, who works as an apartment guard. Johny Antony played the role of Maathan, Radhika Sarathkumar as Mariyamma, Dharmajan Bolgatty as Ratheesh, Swathi Konde as Leena, Rosmi as Jeena, Shreya Rukmini as Janaki, Joohi Jayakumar as Malini, Dilina as Sruthi, Spadikam George as Purushan, Jinu Ben as Jerry, Vineeth Kumar, and Deepu G. Panicker among others worked for the film.

Pavi Caretaker Crew

Written by Rajesh Raghavan and directed by Vineeth Kumar, the movie Pavi Caretaker is produced by Dileep under the Grand Production banner. The movie's cinematography was handled by Sanu Thahir and Deepu Joseph worked as the editor. Midhun Mukundan composed the film's entire background score and music. Right Release movie distributed the Pavi Caretaker all over the Kerala state.