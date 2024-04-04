The Goat Life: ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Says Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham May Get Oscar

The
Malayalam
film
Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life),
featuring
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
the
lead
role,
has
become
a
focal
point
of
admiration
across
the
globe.
Its
poignant
narrative
and
compelling
performances
have
not
only
captivated
audiences
but
also
garnered
attention
from
notable
personalities.
Among
its
high-profile
admirers
is
the
esteemed
ISRO
scientist
and
Padma
Bhushan
awardee,
Nambi
Narayanan,
who
has
expressed
his
hope
for
the
film
to
clinch
an
Oscar.
Directed
by
Blessy,
the
film
delves
into
a
story
that
has
left
a
profound
impact
on
viewers,
with
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
portrayal
receiving
widespread
acclaim.
Through
an
Instagram
video,
Nambi
Narayanan
lavished
praise
on
the
film,
specifically
highlighting
Sukumaran's
exceptional
ability
to
bring
the
character
to
life
through
his
expressions.
"It's
an
excellent
film,
they
have
done
their
job
extremely
well.
I
must
mention
Prithviraj,
he
has
added
life
to
the
movie,
especially
with
his
expressions.
He
has
surpassed
all
his
past
movies.
In
all,
I
hope
the
film
may
get
an
Oscar
Award.
All
the
best!
(sic)," he
remarked.
The
film's
success
is
reflected
in
its
box
office
performance,
having
amassed
Rs
40.40
crore
in
less
than
a
week
of
its
release.
This
achievement
is
further
accentuated
by
the
dedication
of
its
lead
actor,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran.
For
a
particular
nude
scene
in
Aadujeevitham,
Sukumaran
went
to
great
lengths,
fasting
for
three
days
to
achieve
a
lean
look
and
even
consuming
a
shot
of
Vodka
to
drain
water
from
his
body,
as
revealed
by
the
film's
cinematographer,
Sunil
KS.
The
casting
also
includes
Jimmy
Jean
Louis
and
Amala
Paul,
who
have
played
significant
supporting
roles,
contributing
to
the
film’s
overall
appeal.
An
interesting
fact
about
Aadujeevitham
is
its
long
production
timeline,
spanning
almost
16
years.
The
idea
for
the
film
was
initially
conceived
in
2008
by
Blessy,
with
Sukumaran
coming
on
board
later
that
year.
Reviewers
have
also
shared
their
positive
feedback,
with
News18.com
rating
the
film
three
stars
and
stating,
"Acting,
cinematography,
story,
and
screenplay,
everything
makes
it
a
cinematic
experience
you
should
not
miss
out
on." Such
reviews
underscore
the
film's
well-rounded
excellence
in
storytelling,
visual
presentation,
and
acting.
As
Aadujeevitham
continues
to
draw
crowds
and
critical
acclaim,
it
stands
as
a
testament
to
the
power
of
compelling
storytelling
and
dedicated
filmmaking.
With
the
backing
of
influential
figures
like
Nambi
Narayanan,
the
film's
journey
towards
global
recognition,
including
the
aspiration
for
an
Oscar,
highlights
the
universal
appeal
of
its
narrative
and
performances.