The Goat Life: ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Says Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham May Get Oscar

The Malayalam film Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has become a focal point of admiration across the globe. Its poignant narrative and compelling performances have not only captivated audiences but also garnered attention from notable personalities. Among its high-profile admirers is the esteemed ISRO scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee, Nambi Narayanan, who has expressed his hope for the film to clinch an Oscar.



Directed by Blessy, the film delves into a story that has left a profound impact on viewers, with Prithviraj Sukumaran's portrayal receiving widespread acclaim. Through an Instagram video, Nambi Narayanan lavished praise on the film, specifically highlighting Sukumaran's exceptional ability to bring the character to life through his expressions. "It's an excellent film, they have done their job extremely well. I must mention Prithviraj, he has added life to the movie, especially with his expressions. He has surpassed all his past movies. In all, I hope the film may get an Oscar Award. All the best! (sic)," he remarked.

The film's success is reflected in its box office performance, having amassed Rs 40.40 crore in less than a week of its release. This achievement is further accentuated by the dedication of its lead actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran. For a particular nude scene in Aadujeevitham, Sukumaran went to great lengths, fasting for three days to achieve a lean look and even consuming a shot of Vodka to drain water from his body, as revealed by the film's cinematographer, Sunil KS.

The casting also includes Jimmy Jean Louis and Amala Paul, who have played significant supporting roles, contributing to the film’s overall appeal. An interesting fact about Aadujeevitham is its long production timeline, spanning almost 16 years. The idea for the film was initially conceived in 2008 by Blessy, with Sukumaran coming on board later that year.

Reviewers have also shared their positive feedback, with News18.com rating the film three stars and stating, "Acting, cinematography, story, and screenplay, everything makes it a cinematic experience you should not miss out on." Such reviews underscore the film's well-rounded excellence in storytelling, visual presentation, and acting.

As Aadujeevitham continues to draw crowds and critical acclaim, it stands as a testament to the power of compelling storytelling and dedicated filmmaking. With the backing of influential figures like Nambi Narayanan, the film's journey towards global recognition, including the aspiration for an Oscar, highlights the universal appeal of its narrative and performances.