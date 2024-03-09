The Goat Life Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran's New Film Promises To Be Visual Spectacle

The
Goat
Life
trailer:
The
Goat
Life
has
been
making
its
mark
on
social
media;
from
its
sensational
posters
to
its
captivating
and
heartwarming
behind-the-scenes
videos,
the
film
promises
to
be
nothing
short
of
a
visual
spectacle.
After
what
feels
like
an
extraordinarily
long
wait
to
audiences
all
around
the
world,
the
National
Award
Winner,
Blessy
directorial,
has
finally
released
its
trailer.
The
awe-inducing
story
revolves
around
the
real
life
Najeeb
and
his
unreal
journey
filled
with
tribulations
in
search
of
a
better
life.
With
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
astounding
transformation
and
various
looks,
as
well
as
the
goosebump-inducing
visuals
of
the
vast
and
magnificent
desert,
the
trailer
offers
a
beautiful
dive
into
the
world
of
The
Goat
Life.
Speaking
about
the
trailer
and
the
film,
Blessy
said,
"I
personally
feel
The
Goat
Life
is
the
greatest
survival
adventure
ever,
simply
because
something
as
unbelievable
as
that
actually
happened
to
someone.
Truth
has
never
been
stranger
than
fiction.
Actually
the
tagline
for
the
novel
from
which
the
movie
is
adapted
from
itself
is
'lives
we
have
not
lived
are
all
myths
for
us'.
It
has
been
a
decade,
but
I
only
spent
half
the
time
Richard
Attenborough
spent
making
Gandhi,
it's
not
a
big
deal.
I
hope
the
audiences
enjoy
the
film
and
the
world
we
are
presenting
to
them."
Sharing
his
experience
on
The
Goat
Life,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
shared,
"It's
been
a
long
journey
and
not
an
easy
one;
after
a
decade
long
wait
the
audience
gets
to
watch
the
fruit
of
our
hard
work
and
turmoil.
From
Covid
Days
to
today,
The
Goat
Life
has
been
an
unexpected
and
an
unforgettable
journey.
It
has
been
an
honour
to
be
a
part
of
Blessy
sir's
vision
and
watch
a
maestro
like
A.R.Rahman
bring
music
to
life.
The
Goat
Life
is
more
than
just
a
movie
for
us,
it's
a
story
that
has
touched
our
hearts
and
will
stay
with
us
forever.
We
hope
the
audience
feels
the
same."