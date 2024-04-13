Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Pranav Mohanlal's Comedy-Drama Steadily Holds

Photo Credit:

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Varshangalkku Shesham is the latest period comedy-drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The movie featuring Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Nivin Pauly in the lead roles, was released to a thumping response at the box office on April 11.

Varshangalkku Shesham Synopsis

Two men named Murali and Venu leave Kerala for Kodambakam, Madras (set in the period) to make it big. They become friends and embark on their dreams.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Prediction

The movie Varshangalkku Shesham is getting a decent response after the theatrical release with positive reviews pouring in. The movie is estimated to have earned about Rs 9 Crore at the worldwide box office within three days of its theatrical release. Check out the day-wise box office collection prediction below.

Day 1: Rs 3.05 Crore

Day 2: Rs 2.5 Crore

Day 3: Rs 0.39 Crore

Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 5.49 Crore (Approximately)

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast

This period comedy-drama stars Pranav Mohanlal as Murali Vishwaambaran, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu Koothuparambu, Nivin Pauly as Nithin Mulanthuruthy, Aju Varghese in a dual role as Kamukara Keshavadev and Jayan Keshavadev. The movie also boasts Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y.G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Arjun Lal among many others in prominent roles.

Varshangalkku Shesham Crew

The movie was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, who also enacted a cameo. Visakh Subramaniam produced the movie under the Merryland Cinemas banner. Amrit Ramnath composed the film's music and background score. Ranjan Abraham worked as the editor and Viswajith Odukkathil cranked the camera.