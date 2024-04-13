Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Pranav Mohanlal's Comedy-Drama Steadily Holds

Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3
Prediction:
Varshangalkku
Shesham
is
the
latest
period
comedy-drama
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
The
movie
featuring
Pranav
Mohanlal,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan,
and
Nivin
Pauly
in
the
lead
roles,
was
released
to
a
thumping
response
at
the
box
office
on
April
11.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Synopsis
Two
men
named
Murali
and
Venu
leave
Kerala
for
Kodambakam,
Madras
(set
in
the
period)
to
make
it
big.
They
become
friends
and
embark
on
their
dreams.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Prediction
The
movie
Varshangalkku
Shesham
is
getting
a
decent
response
after
the
theatrical
release
with
positive
reviews
pouring
in.
The
movie
is
estimated
to
have
earned
about
Rs
9
Crore
at
the
worldwide
box
office
within
three
days
of
its
theatrical
release.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
prediction
below.
Day
1:
Rs
3.05
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
2.5
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
0.39
Crore
Total
3
Days
Collection:
Rs
5.49
Crore
(Approximately)
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Cast
This
period
comedy-drama
stars
Pranav
Mohanlal
as
Murali
Vishwaambaran,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan
as
Venu
Koothuparambu,
Nivin
Pauly
as
Nithin
Mulanthuruthy,
Aju
Varghese
in
a
dual
role
as
Kamukara
Keshavadev
and
Jayan
Keshavadev.
The
movie
also
boasts
Basil
Joseph,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Shaan
Rahman,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
Y.G.
Mahendran,
Neeta
Pillai,
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
Deepak
Parambol,
Bhagath
Manuel,
Arjun
Lal
among
many
others
in
prominent
roles.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
who
also
enacted
a
cameo.
Visakh
Subramaniam
produced
the
movie
under
the
Merryland
Cinemas
banner.
Amrit
Ramnath
composed
the
film's
music
and
background
score.
Ranjan
Abraham
worked
as
the
editor
and
Viswajith
Odukkathil
cranked
the
camera.